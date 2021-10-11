Time of Carnage “tapped” footage from Matrix 4

Not that you can tell, but Venom: Time of Carnage arrived in theaters with a small moment of Matrix Resurrections, shot at the same time and in the same city, San Francisco. Professional responsible for the film’s locations starring Tom Hardy, Christopher Kusiak he stated that the sequence ended up reusing the recording of some helicopters from the film Lana Wachowski in a chase. “[Eles] were filming at the same time, so we ended up catching a part of their activities with our camera”.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Kusiak stated that the coincidence of the productions affected the filming, with the continuation of venom needing to change some locations. “We had to change an action sequence to cover a parking lot because we couldn’t get the seats we wanted because of matrix. But if we had arrived earlier [a São Francisco], it would probably be the other way around”.

Currently on, Venom: Time of Carnage, have Woody Harrelson reprising the role of Cletus Kasady, with the character finally morphing into Carnage, a red and even more destructive variant of Venom.

