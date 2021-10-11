Timothée Chalamet unveils Wonka’s first photo

The film that will tell the origin story of Willy Wonka won her first behind-the-scenes image, courtesy of Timothee Chalamet. The actor, who will play the chocolatier in the prelude, revealed a photo in which he appears dressed in a blazer and top hat, a costume immortalized by Gene Wilder in the original version of The fantastic chocolate factory, 1971 – check:

Starring Timothée Chalamet (Dune), the title still has Sally Hawkins (the form of water), Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean), Olivia Colman (The favorite), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Mathew Baynton (ghosts), Simon Farnaby (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon), Matt Lucas (Doctor Who), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) and Rakhee Thakrar (sex education) in the cast.

The new film will show the youth of Willy Wonka long before the events of the classic work of Royald Dahl.

wonka will be directed by Paul King, in paddington, and script of Simon Rich, in fun mentand. Created by Dahl, the baker was played by Gene Wilder in The fantastic chocolate factory, 1971, and by Johnny Depp at the remake of 2005.

The premiere is scheduled for March 17, 2023.