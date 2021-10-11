Timothée Chalamet was advised not to accept superhero roles

if you expect to watch Timothee Chalamet in some epic superhero movie, you better get your horse out of the rain. In an interview with Time Magazine, on which he is on the cover of the issue, the actor of Dune revealed advice he received from a veteran industry actor — and one of his idols.

“One of my heroes – and I won’t say who he is, or he’ll kick my ass – put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice. No hard drugs and no superhero movies”, revealed.

Chalamet is currently recording wonka, film that will tell the origin story of Willy Wonka, which revealed its first image yesterday (10):

Later this year, Timothée will also star in Dune as Paul Atreides, an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

the book of Frank Herbert is known as one of the most complex works in science fiction history, and has already yielded a big screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Editora Aleph.

Dune premiere in October 21, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the screening window, it should enter 35 days later for the catalog of HBO Max.