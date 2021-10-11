Tite scales selection with Neymar back and three more changes in Colombia – 10/10/2021

Tite defined the Brazilian team with four changes in relation to the last game to face Colombia from 6 pm (GMT), at the Metropolitan Stadium Roberto Meléndez, in Barranquilla. Neymar comes back from suspension and three other players gain chances: Éder Militão, Alex Sandro and Fred. Leave, respectively, Everton Ribeiro, Thiago Silva, Guilherme Arana and Gérson.

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Gabigol.is the line-up for the delayed clash of the fifth round of the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers. The captain will be defender Marquinhos.

Tite will have as options on the bench the following players: Ederson, Weverton, Emerson, Guilherme Arana, Thiago Silva, Lucas Veríssimo, Edenílson, Gérson, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Raphinha and Antony. Of the 25 squads available, forwards Vini Jr and Arthur Cabral needed to be cut from the relationship.

Brazil’s last game was on Thursday (7), a 3-1 victory over Venezuela away from home. In addition to the embezzlement of Neymar, Tite also did not have Casemiro, who was recalled due to a medical problem and replaced by Douglas Luiz. One more match is scheduled for this triple round of qualifiers: Thursday (14), at 9:30 pm, against Uruguay, at Arena da Amazônia.

Brazil has 100% success in nine rounds of the Qualifiers and is close to guaranteeing its classification for Qatar.

Colombia, which occupies fifth place on the leaderboard, was defined as follows by coach Reinaldo Rueda: Ospina; Medina, Mina, Carlos Cuesta and Mojica; Wilmar Barrios, Lerma and Quintero; Luis Díaz, Roger Martínez and Falcao Garcia.