To save Domingão with Huck, Globo decides to resurrect the classic ‘Caldeirão’ painting

The column found that the the wall will migrate to the Sunday with Huck from the first week of January of next year. Remembering that Luciano Huck has already started recording the episodes that will be shown in the first months of 2022 in the program schedule of the Rio station.

In addition to this project, the powerful company is considering producing a special edition of Dança dos Famosos only with ex-BBBs. The project remains confidential within Globo. But we found that it must be inserted into the Sunday with Huck from the second half of April 2022. Karol Conka dancing on ‘Domingão’?

Big Brother Brazil only opens in 2022, but the list with the names of the famous who are quoted for the attraction only grows. After the success of Big of the Bigs, a Globe it will not change the dynamics regarding the choice of participants for the edition that is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2022.

cute will keep the group Popcorn composed of anonymous people who register spontaneously to participate in the attraction and the group Cabin which brings together artists who are invited directly by the program’s staff. These names will be revealed on January 18, 2022.