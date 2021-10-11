Treasury Direct: with inflation and interest projected on the rise, government bond rates rise this Monday, eve of holiday

SAO PAULO – With the agenda emptied of economic indicators this Monday (11), on the eve of the national holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, investors are clinging to revisions of expectations for inflation and interest rates.

For the 27th consecutive week, the financial market raised its projections for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), according to the Focus report released this morning by the Central Bank (BC).

The international scene is also moving at a slow pace, with business reduced due to Columbus Day, a holiday in the United States.

In this context, the rates of public bonds of the Treasury Direct – government paper trading system – registered an increase in relation to those verified on Friday (8), as shown by the data from the update at 9:32 am (see the table below).

The fixed rate bond maturing in 2024, for example, offered a yield of 10.01% per annum, compared to 9.94% per annum recorded in the last session. The papers that mature in 2031, which paid interest of 10.88% a year on Friday, now offer 10.96% a year.

In inflation-linked securities there is also an increase in rates. Four papers offer rates above 5% per year, in addition to the IPCA variation.

This is the case of the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 (5.01%), the Treasury IPCA+ 2045 (5.01%), the Treasury IPCA+ with half-yearly interest for 2040 (5.02%) and the Treasury IPCA+ with half-yearly interest for 2055 (5.08%) . On Friday, only the rates on the bond maturing in 2055 exceeded 5% per annum.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Monday morning (8):

Focus report

The financial market raised, for the 27th consecutive week, its projections for inflation this year. This time, estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021, which were 8.51% last week, have risen to 8.59%.

The data are contained in the Focus report, which compiles the projections of economists and financial market analysts and is released weekly by the Central Bank (BC).

For 2022, the market now projects the IPCA to be 4.17%, against 4.14% registered last week.

Due to greater inflationary pressure, economists also adjusted the projections for the basic interest rate, the Selic. According to Focus, the expectation for the Selic at the end of 2021 was maintained at 8.25% per year this week, but there was a revision of the rate forecast for 2022: it went from 8.50% to 8.75% per year.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the economists consulted by the monetary authority maintained their projections for expansion of 5.04% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year and revised those for 2022, from 1.57% growth to 1. 54%.

Finally, in the exchange rate, bets point to the dollar traded at R$ 5.25 in December this year, compared to a forecast of R$ 5.20 last week; and R$ 5.25 at the end of 2022, unchanged from the previous bulletin.

International market

Investors remain attentive to data on economic activity in the United States. On Friday (8), the US Department of Employment reported that 194,000 jobs were added in September in the country, compared to the expectation of 500,000 analysts interviewed by Dow Jones.

At this pace, the labor market is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels only in July 2022. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%.

Also on Friday, Goldman Sachs bank cut its forecast for US economic growth to 5.6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022. On the same day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believed that the The country’s congress will allow the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax agreed upon by 136 countries.

In Europe, the topic of the day is the consequences of the energy crisis on the continent, caused by shortages in supply and rising prices of natural gas.

On Monday, the prices of raw materials rose again and oil soared. The barrel of Brent oil for December 2021 advances towards US$ 85, up 2.48%. The WTI for November 2021 approaches US$72 per barrel, up 3.13%.

In Asia, the developer China Evergrande Group, which is going through a crisis, today faced the payment of more interest on debt. Last month, the company has already failed to pay interest on two debts.

