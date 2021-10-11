Tsunoda admits to holding Hamilton in Turkey for Verstappen

F1 IN TURKEY: BOTTAS TAKES IN TURKEY AND VERSTAPPEN RESUMES PONTA. HAMILTON IS 5th

Yuki Tsunoda, rookie in Formula 1 this season, fought against seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the opening laps of the Turkish GP, held last Sunday (10). After starting ninth, the Japanese soon felt the pressure of the Brit, who came out in 11th and was looking to make a comeback race. Yuki managed to hold the #44 Mercedes car for eight laps before being passed at turn 3. After the race, the rookie admitted that he would have liked to have “hindered” the Englishman even more. All to help Max Verstappen.

“It’s Honda’s last year, and I want [Max] Verstappen wins the title for Honda and also for Red Bull. I tried to keep Lewis behind me as much as possible,” Tsunoda told the German portal Motorsport-Total, before answering whether he enjoyed the duel with the defending champion.

“I do not care. I just wanted to keep him behind me for 20 laps, eight isn’t enough,” he fired.

Moment when Lewis Hamilton overtakes Yuki Tsunoda outside turn 3 at the Turkish GP

However, the AlphaTauri driver himself admitted that the duel with Hamilton was preponderant for the wear suffered by him on the tires and the subsequent round he had on the track. According to Tsunoda, visibility also got in the way at the time of the incident.

“I wore my tires too much at the start of the battle with Hamilton,” he explained. “It was very difficult to keep pace, you can forget about the rearview mirror. I couldn’t see anything, it was full of dirt. I thought there was a car behind me so I turned. That ended my run. We could have scored points today, but it’s a shame to finish like this,” he concluded.

Tsunoda ended the Turkish GP in 14th place, with no points for AlphaTauri. The driver also occupies the 14th position in the standings, with 18 points, two more than George Russell, of Williams, and 8 less than Lance Stroll, of Aston Martin.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks for the US GP, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.