understand postpartum melancholy felt by Lorena Improta

Influencer Lorena Improta, married to singer Léo Santana, used social media to talk about the postpartum period of her daughter, Liz, who was born on September 26th. She reported episodes of melancholy.

It’s been challenging, I cried all the time. I’m happy, I have a surreal support network, but even so, we get exhausted. I keep blaming myself, why am I feeling this melancholy? I have no reason, I don’t need it, I don’t want it.

Moved, she said that feelings usually get worse at night and justified her absence from Instagram. “I need to be fine to be able to show up,” he summed up.

Consulted by universe, psychologist Renata Savari explains that many women go through a similar process in the first weeks after giving birth, which is called the baby blues. Understand:

What does baby blues mean?

The psychologist explains that the baby blues is associated with the puerperium and the mother’s feelings during this period. “Studies show that it happens to 80% of women in the postpartum period and usually appears a week or two after the baby is born”, he says. The main symptoms are frequent and unreasonable crying, hypersensitivity, anxiety, tiredness, difficulty sleeping, discouragement, sadness and, in some cases, excessive concern for the newborn.

Why does baby blues happen?

It is an association of hormonal and emotional factors. “Soon after birth, there is a drop in estrogen levels in the female body, which directly affects the functioning of neurotransmitters, which activate substances that provide the body with a sense of well-being. Therefore, there may be an excessive sensitivity while the body adapts and the hormones are rebalanced”, he explains.

With regard to the psychological, what happens, according to the expert, is a kind of reality shock. “Maternity is very romanticized. Society expects that, right after giving birth, a woman will be happy, with her family around her, fulfilled. But women cannot always count on the support of others, have a satisfactory relationship or they feel comfortable right away with the tasks involving the baby,” he points out.

In other words: in addition to physical fatigue, there may also be an excessive demand on how to face motherhood.

How long does the baby blues last?

The good news is that the emotional phase usually passes, without the need for medication, in about two weeks. But the psychologist warns: if symptoms are very intense, it is worth seeking help from a professional.

“If the feeling of sadness lasts longer and is accompanied by little interest in the baby, difficulty in creating emotional bonds with him, lack of appetite, general lack of motivation or suicidal thoughts, it is essential to consult a psychiatrist, as it may be a case of a picture of postpartum depression.”