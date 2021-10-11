Understand why the Rolling Stones stopped playing ‘Brown Sugar’ at shows in 2021

The Rolling Stones’ second most played song—behind only “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”—the hit “Brown Sugar” was removed for the first time from the group’s repertoire since the song was released 52 years ago.

Read more: Curiosities about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer who died in 2021

With allusions to sex, drugs and slavery, the lyrics are not being featured in shows on the Rolling Stones’ current US tour. Given the absence of music, which used to generate the moments of greatest excitement among the audience, fans speculate that the fact has to do with the racist and sexist character of the work. The musicians, however, do not confirm the information.

“Brown sugar” is, strictly speaking, a reference to black women who were enslaved in the US. The lyrics give voice to a white man who brags about his abilities with a black woman, seen as a sex object. The chorus says, “Brown sugar, you’re so tasty.”

In another passage, right at the beginning of the song, a slave dealer whips one of the female slaves. The term “whip” had not been sung by the group for a few years. It is worth remembering that, in the US, “brown sugar” is also an expression that designates the drug heroin.

“You noticed that, did you?” (We stopped playing the song “Brown Sugar”). I do not know. I’m trying to figure out where the problem is,” singer Keith Richards replied to the Los Angeles Times magazine, when asked about the omission of lyrics on the US tour. “Don’t you understand that the song is about the horrors of slavery?” They are trying to bury this.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Keith Richards added, “Right now I don’t want to get into conflict over this crap”:

“But I hope we’ll be able to resurrect the glory of our ‘Brown Sugar.’

For Mick Jagger, the absence of music from the repertoire of the group’s last concerts is due only to the fact that “we’ve played this song every night since 1970”.

— Sometimes we just think, ‘Let’s take this song out of the repertoire and see how the show goes.’ (in presentations) said the vocalist.