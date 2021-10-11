Undue charges go up; know what to do

Despite being appointed as one of the best lines for personal loans, as it has lower interest rates, payroll-deductible loans are criticized because of the poor performance of some companies that, even without authorization, grant credit to customers who did not apply and end up charging improper payment.

The customer who goes through this situation can go to court and even receive double the amount, according to the Consumer Code.

Payroll-deductible credit is a type of loan whose installments are automatically deducted from the salary or benefit of the INSS (National Social Security Institute), in the case of retirees and pensioners.

Because of this guarantee, the interest charged by banks is usually much lower, as the risk of default is low. While this type of credit average interest was 18.9% per year, according to BC data from August, the average interest rate for individuals in free credit was 40.9% per year.

However, the problems with this modality have grown. “There’s a payroll loan on my retirement that I didn’t take out”; “I verified the payroll loan statement of my benefit, which is not recognized by me, as I did not request and did not authorize the contracting”; “I didn’t hire and didn’t apply for the loan and I’m paying something I didn’t receive and didn’t do, I want to cancel” are some of the complaints found on the Consumidor.gov.br platform.

These are not isolated cases. According to the platform, from January to August this year, around 70,000 complaints about this type of problem were registered, double the number registered in the same period in 2020.

Procon-SP reports an increase of 156% in complaints against payroll loans in the same period. According to the organization, most consumers complain that they did not ask for or did not authorize the loan.

What to do?

According to experts heard by UOL, the consumer who identifies an unsolicited payroll loan on the account should go to the banks and ask for the amount to be reversed. If it is not met, it should seek consumer protection entities.

“When a financial institution puts an amount in the citizen’s account without having asked for it, this amount can be considered a free sample. And, therefore, it should not be charged,” said Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

The first step that must be taken is to file a complaint with the institution that granted the loan. Then get in touch with your city’s Procon.

Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP

For the lawyer Leandro Nava, the consumer must be aware, as it is not enough for the company to just return the money, it must return the amount in double, according to article 42 of the Consumer Protection Code.

Usually, companies only return the amount, do not reimburse double or return updated and corrected by the time they charged pensioners or retirees.

Leandro Nava, lawyer

According to him, as values ​​are generally low, people do not seek justice. “A lawyer can ask, in addition to restitution, for compensation for moral damages,” he says.

Why have undue charges increased?

The creation of the FGTS withdrawal-anniversary modality and the use of these amounts as collateral for loans helped boost the number of operations in payroll-deductible loans. Withdrawals from the FGTS also made the cost of credit for workers cheaper, as there is a guarantee for financial institutions.

In addition, in March of this year, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) signed a law that expands the payroll-deductible loan margin for retirees and pensioners from 35% to 40%.

Thus, the cases of financial institutions offering credit without the consent of customers also increased. According to lawyer Renata beyond, President of the Consumer Law Commission of OAB-GO, there is no single reason for the increase in these cases. But, since many users do not follow up with the complaint when this occurs, because the monthly amounts charged are not high, companies insist on irregular charges.