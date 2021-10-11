Unprecedented feat! Women take all bonus prizes in UFC

The 9th of October entered the history of world MMA. For the first time, all bonus awards from an edition of the UFC were given to women. And those responsible for this feat were Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern, main attractions of today’s card, Lupita Godinez and Mariya Agapova.

The final fight of UFC Vegas 39 featured the clash of two Brazilian women. After five rounds of five minutes, Marina got the better of the unanimous decision of the disputed judges that guaranteed the prize of ‘fight of the night’ for the involved ones. That’s because Mackenzie Dern sold the setback in his cartel dearly.

Aggressive, the jiu-jitsu multi-champion walked forward at all times and twice managed to stay on top on the ground, where she took danger with submission attempts. However, it was her skill in the standup fight that ensured the necessary advantage for Marina to take the triumph – and the bonus.

To complete the list, athlete from Kazakhstan Mariya Agapova, who submitted Sabina Mazo in the 3rd round, and Lupita Godinez, who submitted Silvana Gomez Juarez in the 1st round, were chosen as the owners of the “performance of the night”. Each of the four athletes received a check in the amount of 50 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 280 thousand).

Check out the UFC Vegas 39 results:

Marina Rodriguez defeated Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision;

Randy Brown defeated Jared Gooden via unanimous decision;

Matheus Nicolau defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision;

Mariya Agapova submitted Sabina Mazo in 3R;

Chris Gutiérrez defeated Felipe ‘Cabocão’ by split decision;

Alexander Romanov defeated Jared Vanderaa via TKO in 2R;

Damon Jackson defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision;

Lupita Godinez submits Silvana Gomez Juarez in 1R;

Steve Garcia defeated Charlie Ontiveros by TKO in 2R.