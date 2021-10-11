UP TO 19,999 DIAMONDS?? HOW TO CALL A FRIEND BACK ON FREE FIRE

Share your invitation link here on the site!! Call Back at Free Fire x Venom Partnership Event

Save save your myths!!! Welcome to the most up-to-date News portal on everything that happens in Free Fire.

Here you stay on top of all the news, leaks, tips, codes, free diamonds and everything about the Free Fire universe.

If you’re a Free Fire maniac, you’ve come to the right place!!! Also follow the news, Free Fire memes, codiguin and Free Diamonds on our Instagram: Click here

Walkthrough to call friend back to Free Fire

My troop, today we’re going to teach you step-by-step how to call friends back to Free Fire and redeem many free rewards at Flame for Carnage, a partnership event between Free Fire and Venom: Time of Carnage.

This time, Garena unfortunately didn’t add the traditional boxes that promise up to 19,999 diamonds, but you can still redeem boxes with up to 99 diamond tickets and up to 16 additional diamond tickets.

The comments on this post are open so you can help each other by sharing your Free Fire ID and invitation links to complete the challenge and get all the rewards.

At the end of this tutorial we put a golden tip that can help you a lot. Fits any Call Friend Back event in Free Fire.

The tips in this tutorial were from a past event and will be updated as soon as the event is active (from 10/12). But either way, they can be used for any call-back event in Free Fire.

1st step

Access the friends area and click on the “Call Back” event:

2nd step

Click Call Back again and see friends who haven’t accessed Free Fire for more than 07 days. These are the friends you can call back into the game.

3rd Step

Click Invite and copy the share link to send to your friends via social media or choose the way of sharing you prefer.

It is not necessary for your friend to access Free Fire via the link. He can also log into his account normally, access the “Call Back” event and enter his ID.

4th step

Guys, now you depend on your friend. He should log into Free Fire, go to the friends tab, “Call Back” and enter his ID in the “Reward Rewards” field.

Once that’s done, you and he will be able to redeem rewards from the Call a Friend Back to the Game Event.

5th step

Redeem your rewards!!!

What if you don’t have friends to call back???

Guys, this is the famous “cat leap”. If you don’t have friends to call back, there is another way to get the event prizes.

If you have more than one Free Fire account and it has been inactive for more than seven days, you can enter your primary account ID in your secondary account.

That way you can call back your own account and redeem event prizes. Here’s a tip!!!

Free Fire Mania

We are a website, made up of Free Fire fan players, to bring information about the game. Garena is not responsible for, sponsors or specifically endorses this content.

If you liked our site and want to receive Free Fire codes, tips and news, just follow us on Instagram and stay tuned for notifications (Instagram Mania Free Fire).

Whenever something new comes up in Free Fire, you’ll be one of the first to find out about it through our website.

Also don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel. We are always bringing news about Free Diamond sweepstakes through our Social Networks.

Credits to Garena Free Fire and Mania Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is an action-adventure mobile game of the battle royale genre. The game was released on September 30, 2017. There are several modes in the game, the main one being the “Battle Royale”.

Each game lasts about 10 minutes and puts you on a remote island where you face 50 other players, all seeking survival.

Players freely choose their starting point with the parachute, trying to stay in the safety zone for as long as possible.

You can drive multiple vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in the trenches or go invisible when lying under the grass. Ambush, shoot, gather equipment, as there is only one objective: survive.

In 2019, Free Fire was elected the best game of the year at the E-Sports Brazil Awards. In 2020, it was elected the best mobile game by the Esports Awards 2020.