US signals to increase interest rates and measure affects investors in Brazil

The interest rate could rise from its current level of between 0% and 0.25% per annum to 1% as early as 2023, faster than the Fed projected in its June estimates, and then to 1.8% in 2024. But, after all, what are the consequences for the Brazilian investor? And why does the US have lower interest rates than Brazil? Understand below.

US has a history of paying good

According to Paulo Dutra, professor of economics at FAAP, while Brazil has the basic interest rate (Selic) at 6.25% per year currently, the US manages to keep the rate at a lower level thanks to the country’s positive history.

“The interest is low because he has a good paying record. Furthermore, the US is the issuer of what we consider the currency. [mais estável] of the world, which is the dollar. As the US economy has institutions that are consolidated and the monetary policy of the Fed is open, so everything that makes the rate lower,” he says.

According to Dutra, The discharge predicted by Fed it should happen thanks to the increase in inflation there, which is already 5.3% in the last 12 months. As in Brazil, when inflation rises, interest rates need to rise to contain the rise in prices.

With the increase in interest rates, economic activity slows down, reducing pressure on prices.

“O Fed he realized that inflation is occurring in a generalized way, so he is wanting to reduce the monetary stimuli he offered during the pandemic to reduce the inflationary impact”, says the professor.

How does this affect investments in Brazil?

According to the teacher in economy, high interest rates in the US may cause capital flight from Brazil to there, devaluing the real. That’s because investments like US government bonds are more attractive, paying higher interest to investors.

These bonds are already considered the safest assets in the world and, in a world of instability, they could attract even more investors if interest rates are higher.

This can be good for the investor who invests resources in US bonds: he will receive higher interest and in dollars. For the Brazilian economy, content, the news is not good.

“[Com a alta dos juros nos EUA], the possibility of having a greater devaluation of our currency increases, putting pressure on prices here to up. Therefore, if we maintain the interest parity [nos EUA e no Brasil], there will be a flight of capital, devaluing the real and increasing inflation around here,” says Dutra.

What is the impact on the stock market?

According to Priscila Araújo, manager of Macro Capital, the impact on the Stock Exchange depends on the speed and magnitude of the rise in the US interest rate.

“If inflation is relatively under control, the economy is growing and the interest rate rises moderately and gradually we can see a scenario in which the stock markets continue to do well,” he says.

According to the manager, O What harms risky assets and consequently emerging markets is volatility and instability, which increase investors’ fear of leaving money in these countries, such as Brazil.

“In this context, sudden changes in monetary policy and lack of visibility can harm stock exchanges,” he says.

Therefore, actions that depend in market growth to justify an appreciation on the stock exchange may suffer more in this scenario, according to the expert.

According to Marcus Vinicius de Macedo, head of investments at Andbank, a stronger dollar against the real, with the flow of foreign capital to the US, may benefit other assets linked to the US currency, not just the country’s government bonds.

For those who invest in these assets, it can be good news, and it also offsets possible losses in Brazilian assets, which could be harmed by this movement.