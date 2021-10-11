Vasco could be reinforced for the duel against leader Coritiba, in São Januário, for the 30th round of Serie B

After losing to Sampaio Corrêa, Vasco is five points behind the G4 of Serie B with nine rounds to go. In the next round, the Rio team measures forces with the leader of the competition: Coritiba. The duel is scheduled for Saturday, the 16th, at 4:30 pm, in São Januário. Cruz-Maltino may have an important reinforcement for the confrontation.

Midfielder Andrey returned to work with the group this week, but stayed in Rio de Janeiro. He will continue the physical reconditioning process after recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh. The shirt 6 was left out in the games against Confiança (SE) and Sampaio Corrêa, however he can return against the Coxa.

On the other hand, forward Léo Jabá still has low back pain and is being treated with the Medical Department. He has not yet returned to work with the team and is doubtful for Saturday’s game. Ecuadorian Jhon Sánchez is also recovering from muscle fatigue.

The team will have three certain absences, of players who may not play anymore this season. Defender Miranda was suspended by Conmebol after being caught in the anti-doping test. Argentinian Sarrafiore suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and midfielder Michel has not played since July due to problems in his left knee.

Finally, it should be noted that the team does not have a player suspended for the match against the Paraná team. Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça, Bruno Gomes and Nenê are the hanging players.