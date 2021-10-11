“Verstappen owes me some tequilas”

Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton had a great duel at the Turkish GP (Video: F1)

Even without the victory, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have plenty of reasons to celebrate the result of last Sunday (10) in the Turkish GP. Despite the triumph of Valtteri Bottas, of Mercedes, the Austrian team saw its main driver retake the lead of the Drivers’ World Championship over Lewis Hamilton, in a weekend that the team ended with its two drivers on the podium, as Sergio Pérez was third.

Pérez, who starred in an important duel and defended himself very well against Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen’s rival, commented in an interview with the English channel Sky Sports about the battle with the seven-time world champion.

“When Hamilton arrived, I was at the worst moment of the race. I was recovering and had to defend myself. At that time Lewis was probably one of the fastest cars on the track and I was improving my tire situation,” commented the owner of car #11.

Sergio Pérez returned to the podium in Turkey (Photo: Osan Koze/AFP)

During the dispute, the Red Bull driver even lost his position, but, in turn 1, he regained the lead and guaranteed a smoother race to his Dutch partner, who opened 6 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

“At that moment I was trying to survive and keep him behind me, because that was important for our race. In turn 1 I had a good opportunity and I managed to take advantage of it”, he continued.

With the result in Turkey, Verstappen returned to the top of the championship. Aware that he did what was expected of him for the Turkey stage, Pérez ended the interview in a joking tone and, between laughs, said: “You owe me some tequilas, Max”.

THE Formula 1 returns on October 24th with the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

