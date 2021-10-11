Victor Pecoraro revolts when accused of machismo and makes a new sexist comment in A Fazenda 2021

Erika Schneider he had always been pointing out sexist attitudes he felt in The Farm 2021 and she continued with her thesis even after she was eliminated, not Faro time. Who didn’t like it, however, was Victor Pecoraro.

At the time, after the recordings, the actor was disgusted with the accusation and questioned, in conversation with Solange Gomes and Tiago, if she had property to talk about the machismo that the ex-peoa herself felt:

“When I was talking to her, I saw her lips and she said: ‘Keep defending sexist’. So she drew a conclusion from her about some situation here and said that I’m defending sexist. I have no idea who’s sexist in here. If you have this person. For me, it’s such a strong word. But anyway, she saw something that had these perceptions and it was all right.”

“I see it like this: a man who thinks a woman was just made to be a housewife, man doesn’t help at all, where he’s better at everything, where he thinks he owns her, that she’s submissive to him, that he’s the only one is capable of all things”, continued.

“There is also the abusive sexist man, when he blames the woman for something she is right and reverses the situation. These are terrible things”, said yet “If being sexist is all that, how to identify someone in this kind of coexistence?”, asked James.

“For us to talk about machismo, we have to really understand what machismo is, not just say it, as Erika did. What were the characteristics that made it come out of her mouth?”, He asked.

“Does she have property to talk about it? Has she been through this? Does she understand about this? We have to say something that we understand”, asked Victor Pecoraro, causing revolt, since only women have property to talk about machismo and Erika is a woman.

“Only if I didn’t catch some situation she saw or someone saw here. Nobody was with me, not now. I see acts of cowardice, of attitudes that shouldn’t belong to men”, completed Solange Gomes.

On the internet, one person asked: “If women don’t have property to talk about machismo, then who has it?”. “These males think they understand more about machismo than women”, replied another.

“No no, it’s the man who understands machismo, women don’t have the property to talk about something present every day in our lives, no”, joked another person, not patient with the comment.

“Erasmus has his language. For us to talk about machismo, we have to understand what machismo is. It’s not doing like Erika did with Mumu. Does she have property?” (Victor) #The farm pic.twitter.com/NKYjWOUiBJ — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) October 8, 2021