Video shows a supposed Flamengo fan being attacked by Fortaleza fans: “Mata, kill!” | brazilian series a

A video that went viral on social media shows an alleged Flamengo fan being attacked by a group of Fortaleza fans. The case was registered and confirmed by the Military Police on the day of the match, Saturday, won by Fla 3-0, by Serie A. In the video, you can hear screams of “kill, kill” against the victim, a 23-year-old fan , who needed to be taken to the hospital.

+ Check out more news from Fortaleza

According to the Military Police, a team from the 3rd Company of the 6th Military Police Battalion was called by the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops) for an incident of bodily harm. The motivation would be a confrontation between rival fans of Fortaleza and Flamengo. According to witnesses, the victim was wearing a T-shirt from the Rio team. The PM conducts searches to be able to identify and locate the suspects, who fled the scene before the agents arrived.

Fortaleza released a rejection note on the official website. Flamengo used social media to demand punishment those involved in the case. The case took place in the Benfica neighborhood, in the capital of Ceará, near the headquarters of an organized supporter of Fortaleza.

An organized supporter of Fortaleza also demonstrated, claiming that the fan was not from Flamengo, but from Ceará.

1 of 1 Fan, fight, Flamengo, Fortaleza — Photo: Publicity/Social networks Fan, fight, Flamengo, Fortaleza — Photo: Publicity/Social networks

Fortaleza Esporte Clube has publicly repudiated an act of violence committed last night in our capital, as circulated in a video broadcast by the local press, involving fans.

Fortaleza EC understands that sport is an instrument of union and fraternization, and can never justify any conduct that endangers the physical integrity of those who love football.