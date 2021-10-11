(Video) Tourist records shark biting alligator sunbathing

11 Oct 2021 – 09:58 Per Ricardo Rabuske Tourist records shark biting alligator sunbathing – Credit: Reproduction

A tourist caught a surprising scene in South Carolina, United States, where a shark tries to bite an alligator’s leg.

The video, broadcast by Fox 13, shows the moment when the reptile gets scared and runs away.

“I was surprised to see this, so I filmed it with my phone to show it to family and friends,” said Cory Conlon, the recording’s author.

He says he was watching the alligator sunbathing on one of the docks in the region when the shark began to circulate around the reptile, until the attempt to bite.

Related Matters

Safety Walter Marquardt Street partially interdicted The measure is necessary for the exchange of tubes Health Dances are released in Jaraguá do Sul People who want to participate in these events must have the complete vaccination schedule or test negative for coronavirus. General Jaraguá City Hall will have regular office hours this Monday On Tuesday (12), a holiday, there will be no office hours General Brazil is the fifth largest producer of electronic waste Electronic Waste Survey in Brazil was released on Thursday (7)

See more of General