(Video) Tourist records shark biting alligator sunbathing

General
The shark tries to bite the reptile’s paw.
Tourist records shark biting alligator sunbathing – Credit: Reproduction
A tourist caught a surprising scene in South Carolina, United States, where a shark tries to bite an alligator’s leg.
The video, broadcast by Fox 13, shows the moment when the reptile gets scared and runs away.
“I was surprised to see this, so I filmed it with my phone to show it to family and friends,” said Cory Conlon, the recording’s author.
He says he was watching the alligator sunbathing on one of the docks in the region when the shark began to circulate around the reptile, until the attempt to bite.
