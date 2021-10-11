Virtuos employee confirms that they are working on a remake • Eurogamer.pt

Created from scratch for the 4K era.

At a time when rumors are circulating about the revival of Konami’s Castlevania, Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid series, fans have started to look for any and all clues that might give signs of hope.

The longing for these series, apparently abandoned by Konami, is more than a lot and now that a small possibility has emerged, everyone wants to cling to that light and believe that the Japanese company is really interested in resurrecting these series.

That’s precisely what happened with Metal Gear Solid 3, which is allegedly entitled to a remake, developed externally. According to a VGC reader, Virtuos confirms that it has been working on a remake for a few years, although it doesn’t confirm the game.

Zhiyang Li, one of the top developers at Chinese Virtuos, lists on his LinkedIn profile that he’s been working on an unannounced remake since October 2018.

Since this information was found a week after the rumor of the MGS3 remake on Virtuos, we have a little more hope here and we are waiting for more information.

