Volta Redonda mental health network is restructured

Round Back- Aiming to offer excellent care, especially during this period of pandemic, when people became more susceptible to disturbances, the municipality of Volta Redonda restructured mental health care in the city.

And on World Mental Health Day, celebrated this Sunday, the 10th, Volta Redonda has a lot to celebrate. To improve the care and reception of patients, psychiatrists and more than 10 psychologists were hired to compose the teams of the Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps).

According to the coordinator of the sector, medical Suely Pinto, it was necessary to have a management strategy to deal with Mental Health, as the service was unstructured in terms of both the physical issue and the formation of teams; that they were lacking and without guidance.

“We have already been a reference in this sector with many innovations. When Mayor Neto took over the public administration this year, Mental Health was affected everywhere, by the pandemic, but mainly by carelessness”, said Suely Pinto, noting that with the pandemic people are more at home, recluse and are developing many sufferings such as depression, anxiety and panic disorder.

Service network

The Nelson dos Santos Gonçalves Hospital, formerly Cais Aterrado, is the reference in urgency and emergency mental health in Volta Redonda. The space has an infirmary of rapid organization, consisting of 14 beds, two of them for teenagers.

With the restructuring of the service, patients are assisted by a team consisting of a nurse and a social worker, who make the approach, the reception and forward it to the doctor to assess whether hospitalization is necessary.

“When we took over, the rapid organization ward had only two psychiatrists, who were not enough to make a service network. We started putting a psychiatrist in the hospital every day and we organized the service, thus attracting professionals, even with the delicate financial situation that the city is going through”, revealed Suely Pinto.

For people who are not suffering from an outbreak and need care, the gateway to the service is the five Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) located in the Retiro, Vila Santa Cecília, Conforto, Vila Mury and Jardim Belvedere neighborhoods. Among the services offered in these places are reception, assessments, consultations, medications, therapeutic workshops, matrix support, in addition to demand, family and therapeutic analysis groups.

The municipality also has four therapeutic residences that, at first, were created for people who were in the old asylums for a long time and who lost their bond with their family. The therapeutic residences are located in the neighborhoods Vila Santa Cecília, Sessenta, São Luis, Casa de Pedra, where 30 people live. The teams are made up of a coordinator, caregiver, general services assistant, driver, administrative assistant and day laborer.

“Modernity has brought families torn apart, so teenagers who stay on the streets no longer have families. Some are arrested and when they get out of jail they have nowhere to go. Then the Court determines that the municipality needs to shelter these teenagers”, said the doctor.

Care Space

Volta Redonda also has the Care Space, which is located on the second floor of the Raulino de Oliveira Stadium. The team consists of a clinical physician, psychiatrist, administrative assistant, nurse, coordinator, social worker, integrative practice therapist, receptionist and psychologists.

Among the services offered on site are consultations with a psychiatrist, therapeutic groups, integrative practices: reiki, color therapy, crystal therapy, aromatherapy, foot reflexology, mindfulness, auriculotherapy, systemic exercise, family constellation, bach flower, phytotherapy, stimulating massage and relaxing, holistic psychotherapy, meditation, among others; reception and therapeutic listening by the social worker; nursing consultation; and individual psychotherapy.

Creating a traveling team

The Mental Health sector also created a team of Territorial Articulation (Ar-te), which works with a psychologist, an art therapist and a social worker, with the aim of facilitating the access of users. The team’s role is to develop actions in different places, articulating with other services offered by the municipality, for users who need to use them. She works on the streets of the city together with the Social Approach Service and with the “Consultório na Rua”.

“It is necessary to emphasize that all mental suffering, such as psychosis and neurosis, intelligence does not end. People balance and can come back to life. We need to work on this prejudice”, concluded the doctor.