Wave pool brings Medina and surfing promises together in an unprecedented tournament in Brazil

Series of waves in sequence, crystal clear water and white sand, the first scenario described seems to be that of a beach, but in fact the environment surrounded by coconut trees is about 140 km from the sea. That’s right, the Grom Search competition, which brought together the basic categories of Brazilian surfing, took place in a wave pool, located in the city of Itupeva, in the interior of São Paulo.

The tournament brought together Brazilian under-16 talent in the first official competition held in the country in a wave pool. To top it off, even three-time world champion Gabriel Medina was present in the competition.

Called Praia do Grama, the pool can provide up to 30 different types of waves that can reach up to 2m in height. The novelty in Brazil also goes beyond the well-known Surf Ranch swimming pool, idealized by sports legend Kelly Slater, who is already part of the world surfing circuit in the US state of California.

“The wave pools are fun, I’ve already won a few steps in Kelly’s pool. It’s a different surf. I prefer the sea, it will always be my number 1 choice, but it’s a great option on days when there are no waves or to do different championships like the one that’s happening”, said Medina to GE.

know more

