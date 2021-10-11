“We are leading the championship in F1, but we are too slow”

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in second place in Turkey and regained the drivers’ championship lead over Lewis Hamilton. Despite being back in the lead, the Dutchman thinks Red Bull is too slow at the moment.

“It was very complicated today. You just had to take care of the tires. It wasn’t possible to do a lap at full speed. It was all a matter of managing. And sometimes it can fall in your way as well as someone else’s. In general, I also think Mercedes had the best pace, but I think they were also a little better with the tyres,” said Verstappen at Ziggo Sport.

“In the end I was happy with the second position”, continued the 24-year-old. In addition to tire wear, he also had a problem with the steering wheel, although he believes this could also be related to wear. “It was crooked on the left side, down. But this could be related to the wear of that tire.”

Verstappen was pleased after the GP: “I could have a harder period if it was dry, but we are doing a good job. Of course we are first in the championship, but I think we are a little slow. So we need to work to understand what we can do even better,” he said.