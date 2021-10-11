“We have to think of something”

Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen at the podium party in Turkey (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN TURKEY: BOTTAS TAKES IN TURKEY AND VERSTAPPEN RESUMES PONTA. HAMILTON IS 5th

Helmut Marko left the Turkish GP worried about the speed difference between Mercedes and Red Bull. The energy drink team consultant argued that the team of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez needs to look for alternatives to reduce the deficit in relation to the opponent for the Formula 1 title.

Marko pointed out that he does not know where Mercedes found the current straight-line superiority, but pointed out a difference of around 15 km/h on the Istanbul circuit.

Consultant pointed out Red Bull’s speed deficit (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

In the Turkish GP on Sunday (10), Verstappen was unable to pressure Valtteri Bottas, who won the race 14s584 ahead. Sergio Pérez took the last place on the podium, with Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Despite once again turning the game around at the Drivers’ World Championship, with Verstappen retaking the lead, Marko felt that something needs to be done about the superiority of the Mercedes engine.

“We have to think about something, because Mercedes is very fast on the straights,” Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF. “They were almost 15 km/h faster here, like when you use the DRS”, he compared.

“It’s been like this since Silverstone and the gap is only getting bigger,” he commented. “This engine superiority, I don’t know what it is and what we can do about it. We need to optimize our chassis even more so that we can balance it again somehow,” he added.

Some rumors indicate that Red Bull has asked the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) for clarification regarding a trick it believes Mercedes is using in the intercooler, a part that has the function of cooling the air that comes out of the turbocharger before entering in the engine and which aids in engine performance and reduces fuel consumption.