Web ostentation will be evaluated for IR 2022 declaration | News Brazil | Online Diary

The deadline for filing the 2021 Income Tax will start next week, but taxpayers should already start to prepare themselves so as not to have any inconveniences with the IRS.

One of them is the risk of being caught by the lion because of ostentation on social media. Not that it is prohibited, but it is necessary that the declaration portrays the taxpayer’s reality.

“Inspectors from the Federal Revenue cross the information of declared assets with posts on social networks. If they demonstrate a life of luxury that does not match what was stated, the taxpayer falls into the fine mesh. And the fact is that most people have no idea that this type of checking takes place” explains Samir Nehme, president of the Regional Accounting Council of Rio de Janeiro (CRCRJ).

IR 2021 check

The expert clarifies that the check is done when the information sent by taxpayers in the declarations is processed by supercomputers, responsible for crossing the data, including credit card or real estate transactions and financial transactions, and pointing out contradictions.

Samir explains that profiles are not chosen randomly. Only after the system accuses cases with possible inconsistencies, inspectors compare the information provided by the taxpayer with what he posts on the web. Considering that Brazilians expose their routine on the networks, it is not difficult to know when the statement does not match reality.

“Once it falls into the fine mesh, the IRS requests clarification from the taxpayer. The act of not paying the tax, in itself, does not represent tax evasion, which is a crime provided for in Law 9,137/90, but when fraud is demonstrated, such as, for example, tampering with amounts in documents combined with non-payment of the tax due”, explains the accountant.

If the tax evasion is identified, in addition to the collection of the tax and fine – which can reach 225% of the amount of tax due, the criminal accusation is communicated to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and, in case of evasion, it can lead to imprisonment for two to eight years.

Thin mesh

There are three main reasons for falling into fine mesh: First, omission of income information. Second, improper deduction of official or private Social Security, followed by incompatibility between amounts with medical expenses and declared income.

They are less frequent, but also deserve attention: divergent information from the paying sources, commission on income from rents and alimony with evidence of falsehood.