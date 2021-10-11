What are the symptoms of Covid and Post-Covid in children

Because Covid-19 is similar to other respiratory viruses, it is impossible to make an accurate diagnosis without laboratory testing to confirm it.

The gold standard test for detection of coronavirus is the RT-PCR, using a swab (that device that looks like a giant cotton swab) inserted through the nose into the back of the throat, performed in laboratories or hospitals.

As it creates discomfort, it is not always an option for very young children. Some symptoms, however, can serve as a warning to parents to report to a pediatrician or in a health unit, says infectologist Francisco Júnior, medical manager of Sabará Hospital Infantil, in São Paulo.

“In children, Covid presents gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal pain, with or without diarrhea and prolonged fever. In teenagers, on the other hand, the picture is similar to Covid in adults, with these symptoms and pulmonary impairment and low oxygenation”, he says. Francisco Junior

“If there is confirmation of a case of Covid among people close to you or if the symptoms persist, it is worth seeking medical assistance”, warns the infectious disease Sabará.

In Covid’s acute condition, children and adolescents may present with tachycardia and fever. In the post-Covid period, the child has fever, tachycardia, spots on the body and breathing difficulties.

cardiac sequelae

Baby Mariana Carneiro had to be hospitalized at 27 days old, in November of last year, because of the deterioration of Covid.

The daughter of housewife Talissa Carneiro, 26, from Pinhais (PR), developed a high fever that did not stop with medication and was taken to the Pequeno Príncipe Pediatric Hospital in Curitiba (PR), where tests showed that she and her father had contracted to Covid-19.

The father had contact with an infected employee at work, but had mild symptoms. Mariana, however, developed cardiac alterations, compromised her lungs and had to stay in hospital for 10 days.

“Mariana did not need oxygen supplementation or intensive care, but she developed blood changes and pneumonia that affected almost 25% of her lungs” Talissa Carneiro

After discharge, the child was diagnosed with myocarditis, which doctors classified as a post-Covid sequel. To treat it, Mariana takes prescription drugs and undergoes monthly consultations with a cardiologist and a physiotherapist to strengthen the heart muscle.

“She is not 100% yet, but she is no longer tired during feedings and does not present developmental delays”, says Carneiro.

Mariana’s father developed high blood pressure after contracting Covid and now takes controlled medication, according to the housewife.

Despite the advances, Mariana’s mother still cannot know if her daughter’s sequel is temporary or if it will be permanent.

“We don’t know when she will get well from myocarditis, how much it could affect her future.”

Currently, the family does what they can to maintain care to prevent a new infection at home and protect their 10-month-old daughter.

“The doctor told me that it is essential that we avoid a new contagion because Mariana may not resist. So we didn’t go out and my husband has been working from home since then. I don’t wish anyone what I went through”, he says.

Causes of admissions by Covid

In general, what leads a child or adolescent to be hospitalized for Covid is when the infection progresses to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), characterized by the presence of respiratory distress and low oxygenation, which bring the need for oxygen support due to the difficulty of breathing, explains the infectologist from Sabará.

Data from Sivep-flu, from Fiocruz, show more than 15 thousand hospitalizations for SARS related to Covid-19 among people from zero to 18 years old in 2021, of these 1,062 dying by September 13th.

The volume of admissions for this specific cause in 2021 also surpassed the 2020 total, when 14,638 people aged zero to 18 were hospitalized as a result of SRAG/Covid, according to the survey.

In adolescents, in addition to cases of SARS, another reason that has been causing serious conditions and hospitalizations is the Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (P-MIS), which affects slightly older children, when symptoms appear between two and six weeks after having contracted it. to Covid.

“Sometimes the child didn’t even have Covid respiratory symptoms, but the post-Covid infection evolves into a high and prolonged fever, organic and pulmonary dysfunction, gastrointestinal conditions that lead to hospitalization”, explains the infectologist from Sabará.

However, most hospitalizations in children and adolescents do not require ICU or intubation, although this can happen, says infectologist Francisco Júnior.

SARS and SIM-P cases are not the rule among children and adolescents, but the emergence of post-Covid cardiac sequelae has been regularly observed at the Pequeno Príncipe Pediatric Hospital, according to the hospital’s deputy technical director, Victor Horácio de Souza Costa Junior.

According to him, a third of those hospitalized by Covid in Little Prince between January and August this year were teenagers and some of them had SIM-P or isolated heart problems that deserved attention.

“Children have had more cardiac problems, although SIM-P is more common in adolescents and cardiac complications and impairments are more common in children and pre-adolescents. What has us worried are the cardiac manifestations they present in the disease or post-illness”, he explains. Victor Horácio de Souza Costa Júnior

Post-Covid and intubation at age 11

The boy Alisson Fontes, 11 years old, was hospitalized for 15 days at Hospital Pequeno Príncipe, in Curitiba (PR) – of these, eight were intubated, between January and February this year.

His case was very serious and developed quickly, which scared the family, because the boy had never had any health problems, says his mother, housewife Maria Camila Calixto Fontes, 35.

Alisson was diagnosed with SIM-P characterized by physiological changes occurring up to four weeks after coronavirus infection. “His report today is post-Covid and the doctors think he contracted Covid around Christmas,” says his mother.

But before being hospitalized, the boy had gone through two consultations, one at the Basic Health Unit and another at the Emergency Care Unit in São José dos Pinhais (PR), where they live, without any suspicions raised by Covid.

In the units, he received medicines for nausea and antipyretics because he was vomiting, with fever and abdominal pain.

With unremitting fever, vomiting blood and difficulty breathing, the family took him to the Little Prince, where he underwent tests that attested that he had already contracted the coronavirus and was no longer infected.

With the saturation increasingly low, he had to be intubated, much to the family’s dismay.

“As he was already breathing very heavily, the doctor said that she would have to put a hose in his mouth. Then it hit him that he would need to be intubated. Those were very sad and heavy days”. Maria Camila Fontes

The boy was discharged after 15 days of hospitalization and found that he had developed myocarditis in a routine consultation. With the new diagnosis, he had to be effortless for three months to avoid overloading his heart.

“He couldn’t run, jump, or ride a horse for three months, which is one of the things he loves most in life. All so as not to compromise the heart.”

Alisson has already been released to play and do other activities, but continues to be followed up with a cardiologist and infectious disease specialist until one year after her discharge, as per the SIM-P protocol.

For Maria Camila, there was a lack of more careful medical evaluation in public health units, delaying the child’s treatment, which could have been fatal.

“In addition to all the symptoms, my son also had moles all over his body that were treated as an insect bite, but later I learned that it is a sign of a drop in platelets. There are things that need to be researched more deeply and the doctor could have evaluated it better”, he says.

Teenager tired to eat and shower

Another teenager who developed severe Covid was the 13-year-old son of lawyer Maíra Recchia, 40, who spent seven days in the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo because of Covid.

For the lawyer, examples like her son’s demystify the idea that children and adolescents cannot get seriously ill because of the disease.

“People think Covid only works mildly on kids and teens. It does not give. I am living proof of that. I saw what my son went through. An extremely strong, overactive teenager, suddenly unable to get up to take a shower, was tired to eat. It was very difficult.” Maira Recchia

The lawyer’s son residing in Itapira (SP) had to be hospitalized after a rapid worsening of Covid’s symptoms in mid-May this year.

First, he had a high fever and was referred to a hospital in Campinas (SP), where he received medication and took the test that detected positive for Covid.

Two days later, 15% of her lungs were already compromised and she was extremely tired and had cardiac arrhythmia.

The symptoms made the lawyer take her son to São Paulo for an appointment with a specialist in lung diseases. The doctor decided to hospitalize the teenager.

“He was hospitalized on Friday and on Monday he had a significant worsening, continued with fever, with other outbreaks of infection, he even had 50% of pulmonary involvement, had to use a device to expand the chest, had a thrombus in the lung, a series of complications,” says Maíra.

After a week, his test was still positive for Covid, but with the clinical condition stable, he was able to return home where he was isolated in the care of his mother.

After discharge, the adolescent continued to undergo respiratory physiotherapy sessions to combat a persistent cough and the return of respiratory capacity.

“Those were days of absolute terror. It was very, very serious what he had. We were unable to identify how he developed such a serious infectious condition. He was very bad.”

Today the lawyer’s son is recovered and lives without sequelae, only with a small persistent cough, according to Maíra.

“In August he was already with a normal respiratory capacity, he had no major sequelae in this regard, except for this very small persistent cough that he still has.”

Covid hospitalized child is the exception, not the rule

Despite the possibility of children and adolescents developing Covid in high severity, cases such as those reported are considered rare.

“My patient’s case is an exception to the rule; most of this public is treated at home,” said Carlos Levischi, a chest surgeon at the Albert Einstein Hospital, who accompanied the lawyer’s son.

According to Levischi, the teenager did not have any risk factors for the worsening of the disease, which indicates that there are individual immunological issues that can explain this, and that still need to be deepened.

“There is some individual immunological factor that so far we cannot say what it is. In his case, he was a child without any nutritional problems, with cognitive development within the pattern considered typical, and even so, he evolved into a serious case. Because it happened? Science can’t answer that yet.”

According to the surgeon, pulmonary involvement occurs when the virus penetrates the lung tissue and causes inflammation, which can be completely healed or leave scars, which are fibrosis.

The evolution of this inflammation depends on genetic factors and can be contained with medications used in the treatment. However, young age contributes a lot to the absence of fibrosis, which become sequelae, even in Covid’s cases, explains Levischi.

According to the surgeon, although Covid can affect the lungs even of the youngest, in children and adolescents this involvement tends to have a better recovery than in adults, as the regenerative capacity of organs and tissues is better in younger people.

“Children’s lungs react well to infections because they are very plastic, recover very well and have an intrinsic healing capacity better than in adults. And at Covid, it’s the same thing, when the tendency is for the involvement not to appear in subsequent imaging exams”, he explains.