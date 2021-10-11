what are we playing

October 10, 2021

Hi, welcome to our weekly rubric where we talk about some of the games we’ve been playing in the last few weeks or are still playing. These are the games that excite us and that we can’t resist playing, watching the hours fly by.

There’s always that special game we can’t let go of, especially in an era of games that receive content and updates months or years after release. There’s always that classic we want to repeat or even discover for the first time, a guilty pleasure that catches us without explanation or a branch of a popular series into a new genre that we want to investigate.

Whether on a console, PC or even mobile, there’s always something that sparks our excitement and we’re constantly on the lookout for the next great experience that will dazzle us.

And you, what have you been playing these days? We want to know.

Short Games Collection (Vol. 1) After the roller coaster races in Hot Wheels Unleashed, I literally immersed myself in the melting pot of surprises provided by our well-known Nerd Monkeys, with their Short Games Collection, for Switch. Basically it’s a compilation of indie games from producers all over the world. In this first volume (I just hope they do more and more) 5 games are delivered. I have some difficulty calling these titles mini games. Nerd Monkeys defines this title as a kind of small game showcase. Indie games that can be played over a rainy Sunday afternoon. Actually, each game is short, but the sum of the five games presented is enough to entertain us for a good handful of hours. Simplicity tends to dominate the format, and many design decisions are not lacking in ingenuity and merit. Vitor

Manage cookie settings A week almost entirely dedicated to the Battlefield 2042 beta, that’s what got me for my free time and beyond. Not that I felt obligated to do that, but to give it the necessary time and develop an idea of ​​what DICE has been forging in recent years. This small sample aroused an inherent interest in my beloved Battlefield 3, giving me reasons to believe that this is where we will have a strong return from one of the colossi. Not everything is perfect, which is normal in a test code that doesn’t include many of the changes already made by the producer. There will have to be adjustments and some adaptations so that there is a balance of forces on the battlefield. Intense disputes lie ahead in this rebirth of Battlefield. adolph

Alan Wake Remastered The release of Alan Wake Remastered could not go without my support. Since the original on Xbox 360 is one of my favorite games of all time, I bought the Remastered version to support Remedy Entertainment and hope it somehow contributes to showing interest in a sequel. In return I am being reminded of how unique and phenomenal this game still is, over ten years later. The environment, atmosphere of Bright Falls, the Twin Peaks style in videoplayable format, the plot and the reality that now the game after everything I discovered in Control make Alan Wake Remastered a spectacular stamp that validates all the uniqueness of this experience. Bruno