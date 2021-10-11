What is the global corporate tax agreed by Brazil and 135 other countries

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced on Friday (8) that 136 countries signed an agreement to set a global minimum tax for large companies by 2023. Brazil is among the signatories.

Discussions on the creation of this tax, which will be 15% on the profits of large companies, started four years ago, but gained momentum after the election of the president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, and its possession in January 2021.

The proposal had as one of the main advocates the secretary of the Treasury of the country, Janet Yellen. For her, establishing a minimum rate can discourage companies from diverting profits to countries where they would pay less tax.

The experts consulted by the CNN Brasil Business emphasize that the implementation of the tax will not be easy, as it involves a series of issues, and that, alone, the 15% quota still does not solve the problem.

International tax competition

Pedro Forquesato, a professor at FEA-USP, explains that the new global tax is aimed at multinational companies operating in several countries.

“They’ve been around for decades, and report most of their profits in tax havens, where there are no taxes, or in countries that have lower corporate taxes, like Ireland,” he says.

The existence of these places is part of what the professor calls “international tax competition”, a context in which companies seek countries precisely because of the advantages of paying less or no tax.

The practice was called the policy of impoverishment of neighbors, as it prevents the arrival of investments in less competitive countries.

According to him, attempts to combat this practice, and ensure that all multinational profits are taxed, began in the 2000s.

“We had some advances with information transfer agreements on tax havens, rules in the European Union, is something that is actively on the public policy agenda, but it has not worked very well”, he says.

The European bloc, for example, sought to tax the accounts of European people or companies in Switzerland, a well-known tax haven. The result, however, was not what was expected. Seeking to evade this payment, the accounts simply moved to other tax havens.

“With the financialization of the economy, it is easy not only to transmit economic activity to other countries, but also to transmit the realization of profits, to report it, in other places”, says Forquesato.

Surveys from large academic centers show that 40% of the net income of multinationals end up in tax havens. The value would represent a revenue loss of up to $500 billion, especially for the countries where they are based.

“This generates a gigantic collection cost, especially for the countries where the companies are based, such as the USA, Germany and France. So now this discussion has increased with the election of Biden, which is less pro-market or multinational than the Trump, this desire of the central countries to control this in a certain way”, he says.

If the solution was not to tax accounts in a single country, the debate around another method intensified: a minimum amount of tax that would be levied in all countries.

the global minimum tax

Juliana Damasceno, researcher on applied economics at IBRE-FGV, states that, with the agreement, “companies will pay taxes where they operate, but also where they record profits, they do not need to be physically present to be taxed”.

For her, the global adhesion to the new tax “leaves a favorable environment for a pacification in the tax environment, besides involving a stimulus to investments in infrastructure, education and other strategic areas for the post-pandemic recovery”.

Forquesato considers that the search for new sources of revenue, in a context of increased spending, was also a factor that stimulated conversations on the subject, and support from the United States.

“From the moment that President Biden want a larger state, it needs more sources of revenue, this is one of them, it becomes an important potential”, he says.

The agreement to create the new tax will encompass 90% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), including all OECD and G20 countries. For Damasceno, this process should “overturn legal uncertainty about taxation, which varies from country to country, and prevents an unbridled fiscal war.”

The 15% rate will be valid for companies that have revenues above 750 million euros, and estimates point to a collection of US$ 150 billion per year.

“How countries will calibrate this tax will determine a lot [o sucesso], I believe that this issue of allocating resources strategically makes sense, but it depends on the regulation in practice, the destination of the money”, says the researcher.

For Forquesato, the rate established by the countries is still too low to resolve the issue of tax havens, and does not involve another major element: the use of offshores by individuals.

“The problem of tax havens goes beyond multinationals, it involves people’s wealth. 8% of the world’s wealth is in tax havens, and the tax does not solve that”, he says. Currently, the average corporate tax rate is 23.5% in industrialized countries.

It was also defined what to do in the case of countries that did not adhere to the agreement. The OECD reported that, of the 140 who participated in the negotiations, four did not join: Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Countries that became known as tax havens are also likely to resist membership.

What will happen, according to Forquesato, is a taxation by the countries that adhered to the agreement on the sales of these multinationals, in order to make a payment equivalent to the percentage not paid in those countries.

If a multinational pays taxes equivalent to 5% of its profit in one country, the company’s home country can charge the other 10%, avoiding the practice of tax evasion. Estimates indicate that the tax rights that these countries would have would reach more than US$ 125 billion in profits.

The implementation

The forecast of the countries that adhered to the agreement is that the global tax will be implemented in 2023, but there are still issues to be resolved that could hinder the implementation process.

“You would need an international organization to coordinate this. In general, the reason for not moving forward until recently was because of this problem of how to coordinate, ensure implementation,” says Forquesato. For the professor, however, this issue does not make the agreement impossible.

For Damasceno, it will be necessary “to discuss whether 2023 is a very ambitious deadline, thinking in practice, who would implement it, who would supervise it, how to adapt taxation to the legislation of each country, the deadline may be short”.

Another challenge for the future, according to her, will be how to redirect the collection with the new tax, in order to guarantee a return for society. “Companies themselves can choose to go to countries that actually do a good redirection, because it gives them better conditions to operate”, he says.

High in prices?

It is common that people’s first thoughts when they hear about the creation of a new tax is whether the prices of products or services will increase. However, it is not yet possible to know if this will happen with the implementation of this global tax.

“Companies can pass this on to consumers, but I think the effect would be small, because it affects a particular group of companies, such as internet companies, which have another business model”, says Forquesato.

Damasceno recalls that “increasing prices depends on each firm’s ability to transfer, which is inversely proportional to that of absorbing taxes and reducing its profits”. She says that Brazilian companies today have a transfer capacity compromised by issues such as high inflation, household indebtedness and sluggish demand.

For her, possible transfers to the population will depend, therefore, on the situation in each country, in addition to the strategies of each company.

*Under the supervision of Ana Carolina Nunes and Thâmara Kaoru.