what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Starting the week with the holiday amendment, the futures advances 0.40%, at 9:20 am, while the futures retreat 0.06%, at R$ 5.5260.

In the United States, concerns about the global economic recovery escalate due to high prices and the global energy crisis. The 100 futures retreated 0.76%, while the futures and the falls 0.25% and 0.44%, respectively.

Brazil recorded this Sunday 182 new deaths by Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 601,011, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 21,575,820, according to the ministry.

The tax reform advocated in the Constitution Amendment Proposal (PEC) 110 by Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) should be divided into five stages, since the entire set must face resistance in Congress, especially next year, when there is elections.

The PEC 110 reformulates the taxes on consumption and forms two new taxes, the federal one, called the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), and another one for states and municipalities, the subnational Tax on Goods and Services (IBS). In theory, the CBS is a reformulation of the PIS/Cofins, which aims to make its calculation simpler and less subject to legal disputes.

While discussions about these new taxes are underway, the Selective Tax (IS), which should replace the IPI, is still being prepared to apply to products that are harmful to health and the environment, such as cigarettes, beverages and fossil fuels. Despite the change being included in PEC 110, it will still be necessary to create a law for the IS, so that there is a transition between IPI without increasing the tax burden.

News of the day

Mercosur – After meetings between the chancellors of Argentina and Brazil, the two countries released a joint statement in which they said they agreed to work to pass a decision in Mercosur to reduce 10% of the “most part of the universe” of the Common External Tariff (TEC), a fee charged in importing products from outside the block. The rate, which currently averages 14%, varies according to the product and there are exceptions, such as for the automotive and sugar-alcohol sector.

Pandora Papers – Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Dias Toffoli filed investigation requests against Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who, according to allegations, maintain offshore companies in a tax haven.

Global tax – A group of 136 countries set on Friday a minimum global tax rate of 15% for large companies and sought to make it more difficult for them to avoid taxation. The agreement aims to end a fiscal war that has lasted four decades, by establishing a floor for countries seeking to attract investments and jobs by lightly taxing multinational companies. Furthermore, the agreed 15% floor is well below an average corporate tax rate of 23.5% in industrialized countries.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – No official commitment.

Campos Neto – Meeting with Hiro Hyakutome, NY CEO of Banco Sumitomo, Achilles Suarez, Brazil CEO of Banco Sumitomo, and Daniela Serpa, Brazil FI Head of Banco Sumitomo; Meeting with Jose Viñals, Chairman of Standard Chatered PLC, Tahmina Haque, Director, Public Sector Americas do Standard Chartered (LON:) PLC, and Germana Cruz, CEO and Head of Financial Institutions, Latam, of Standard Chartered PLC

corporate news

Embraer (SA:) – A for the sale of up to 100 additional aircraft, totaling more than $1.2 billion. The agreement provides that NetJets will begin receiving the Phenom 300E model of the new order in the second quarter of 2023, for operation in the United States and Europe.

BRF (SA:) and Marfrig (SA:) – The Brazilian Institute of Study and Consumer Protection (Ibedec) filed an appeal to try to reverse Cade’s decision that authorized the purchase of 31.66% of BRF shares by Marfrig. The entity says that the transaction comes up against the risk of closing the hamburger market, which in its assessment should harm competitors and consumers.

Bradesco (SA:) – Bradesco signed a purchase agreement for the remaining 49.99% stake in Banco Digio for R$ 625 million, now indirectly holding 100% of the company’s share capital. The transaction was carried out between Bradescard Elo and BB (SA:) Elo.

Petrobras (SA:) – On Friday, 08, Petrobras signed an agreement worth R$ 1.4 billion within the scope of three public civil actions that investigate environmental damage resulting from the leak of the Santa Catarina – Paraná Oil Pipeline (Ospar), which occurred on July 16, 2000 , in the municipality of Araucária, in the state of Paraná.

CCR (SA:) – CCR informed that, between October 1st and 7th this year, total traffic on the highways grew 10.3% compared to the same period in 2020. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaires, there was an increase of 2.2%. In the accumulated result for the year, up to October 7, the movement registered an increase of 15.7% (consolidated) and 10% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

Vibra – , formerly known as BR Distribuidora (SA:), closed a R$3.25 billion deal to acquire 50% of the capital of energy trading company Comerc.

Usiminas (SA:) – The São Francisco Xavier Foundation (FSFX), an arm of Usiminas in the health and education sectors, is going to invest R$ 280 million in its own hospital in Belo Horizonte (MG), according to Valor Econômico.