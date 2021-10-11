where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

At the end of the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, Cuiabá and São Paulo will face off this Monday (11), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Pantanal. The team from Mato Grosso tries to rediscover the path of victories after four consecutive matches without a victory, while Tricolor tries to stay away from the relegation zone after repeated stumbling blocks.

where to watch

The duel between Cuiabá and São Paulo will be broadcast by Sportv and also by Premiere (pay-per-view service). O UOL Score brings all the information about the match in real time and resonates the result with the main characters of both teams.

time and place

The match takes place at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. The ball rolls from 20h (Brasilia time).

Probable lineups:

Cuiabá: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon (Alan Empereur), Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Pepê and Camilo (Rafael Gava); Clayson, Max and Jenison. Technician: Jorge.

São Paulo: James Volpi; Igor Gomes, Miranda, Léo and Wellington; Luan, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara (Marquinhos); Luciano, Rigoni and Calleri: Technician: Hernan Crespo.

Embezzlement

São Paulo has five absences for the game in the Midwest. Defender Walce and midfielder William are under Reffis’ care. Lateral Igor Vinícius is treating an eye trauma and cannot practice contact activities, Paraguayan Galeano has a trauma to his right ankle and was vetoed by the medical department. Finally, Arboleda is with the Ecuadorian team committed to the World Cup qualifiers.

Arbitration

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

latest games

Cuiabá faced Grêmio, in the last Wednesday (6), and was tied by 2-2 in Porto Alegre. São Paulo played on Thursday and drew 1-1 with Santos at Morumbi.