Whindersson Nunes shows deep sadness on Twitter

Looks like Whindersson Nunes is not doing well. The actor and comedian, who had already commented on his battles with mental health several times in interviews and in his book Vivendo Como um Guerreiro, turned to Twitter this Sunday (10/10), World Mental Health Day, to give another outburst about how you are feeling and expressed sadness. “Those who’ve been doing well lately aren’t even living right,” he wrote.

In the comments, most of his 22 million followers on the blue bird platform agreed with the actor’s sentiment.

Those who tried to talk to Whindersson and lift his spirits turned to faith to improve their idol’s feelings. “John 16:33″I said these things so that you may have peace in me. In this world you will have afflictions; however, be of good cheer! I conquered the world”, we just can’t give up”, commented a follower.

In September, the comedian participated in the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes and spoke about his new book Vivendo Como um Guerreiro, which tells about his greatest struggles with mental health and recent pain. Whindersson mentioned the name of his ex-fiancée, Maria Lina, mother of his deceased son, and told about her health recently: “Sometimes it’s not a sadness of today, of yesterday. You can’t talk to other people because people don’t understand or think it’s cool. When it hits our toes, we feel it. When we feel, we see the real thing. It’s not something I want anyone to feel.” The work will be released by the end of the year.

