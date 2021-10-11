WHO Experts Recommend Covid’s 3rd Dose Vaccine for Seniors Receiving CoronaVac and Immunosuppressed | Vaccines

The Strategic Expert Advisory Group (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended, in a document released on Monday (11), that Immunosuppressed people vaccinated with any vaccine and seniors over 60 years who have taken CoronaVac receive a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The WHO group recommended that the elderly are vaccinated with a third dose of CoronaVac itself. Immunization with another vaccine could be considered “based on supply” and “access considerations,” according to the organization.

“In implementing this recommendation, countries should initially aim to maximize 2-dose coverage in this population and then administer the third dose, starting with older age groups,” recommended the expert group.

In Brazil, all publics authorized to receive the third dose should preferably receive the Pfizer vaccine (see details below).

The WHO recommendation of a third dose for the elderly also applies to those who received the Sinopharm vaccine, which is not used in Brazil. Both Sinopharm’s vaccine and CoronaVac use the virus inactivated, and therefore tend to generate a lesser immune system response. (This does not mean, however, that the vaccine is not effective).

1 of 1 Infographic shows how inactivated coronavirus vaccines work — Photo: Anderson Cattai/G1 Infographic shows how inactivated coronavirus vaccines work — Photo: Anderson Cattai/G1

Immunosuppressed patients

The WHO recommendation is that all patients with moderate or severe immunosuppression should receive a third dose of vaccine, regardless of which one they received in the first two doses.

Immunosuppressed patients are those with suppressed or compromised immune systems (people living with HIV with low CD4 counts, cancer patients and people who have received a transplant, for example).

The entity’s justification was that these people are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination after the application of the normal regimen, and, in addition, they are at high risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19.

Immunosuppressed receive the 3rd dose in São Luís

At the end of September, the Ministry of Health had already announced a third dose of vaccine to the public over the age of 60 who had been immunized with any vaccine, provided the second dose had been taken more than six months before the third.

Immunosuppressed people and health professionals were also able to receive the third dose in the country.

The Ministry of Health’s recommendation was that all these groups – including the elderly – receive the Pfizer vaccine in the third dose.

The folder also said it does not intend to use CoronaVac or Johnson’s single-dose vaccine to immunize the population against Covid in 2022.