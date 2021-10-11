WHO recommends 3rd dose of Sinovac vaccine for the elderly – 10/11/2021

WHO announced on Monday that it is recommending the use of a third dose of Sinovac’s vaccine for people over 60 years of age. The decision was announced after a week of meetings in which experts assessed the impact of immunization and the protection guaranteed by vaccines. Sinovac is the manufacturer of CoronaVac, alongside the Butantan Institute.

The decision comes after the WHO leadership had made an appeal for rich countries not to enter into a campaign to distribute a third dose of vaccines, claiming that this would increase the shortage in poorer countries. The WHO appeal, however, was valid only until the end of September.

In addition to Sinovac, the WHO still recommends an extra dose for those who were vaccinated with Sinopharm and immunocompromised people.

“For the inactivated Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, an additional (third) dose of the homologous vaccine should be offered to people over 60 years of age,” said the WHO strategic advisory body.

The decision comes at a time when the pharmaceutical industry points out that, less than a year and a half after the start of vaccination against covid-19, the sector will have enough production in February 2022 to supply two doses each of the inhabitants of the planet. The vertiginous increase in production, however, is no guarantee that everyone will receive doses, as rich countries continue an accelerated campaign to purchase immunization agents, depleting dozens of poorer countries.

According to data from Airfinity consultancy, linked to the industrial sector, world production reached 6.5 billion doses by the beginning of October. By the end of the year, 12 billion doses will be manufactured.

According to the forecast, the pharmaceutical sector would have a production sufficient to guarantee two doses for each one of the people in the world, with more than 16 billion production, adding up the accumulated of each one of the months since December 2020. The production capacity would continue to expand, but there is no guarantee that it would be fully used as the market could start to weaken.

According to the private sector, even if Chinese vaccines are taken out of the equation, the forecast is that between May and June there would be enough doses in the world to immunize 70% of the entire population of developing countries and still secure a third dose in rich countries.

“From a production perspective, vaccinating the world became a possibility in 2022,” said Rasmus Hansen, CEO of the consultancy, which works in concert with multinationals in the sector.

According to him, the “big surprise” of the expansion of production actually comes from China. Today, there are already 3 billion doses produced, practically half of all immunizations manufactured. The perspective points to an expansion to a total of 6 billion doses, which would mean a large export capacity.