Why are trivial conversations so important to our mental health

by

  • Laura Plitt
  • BBC News World

women talking

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Returning to the workplace has some advantages. Talking to colleagues about unimportant things is one of them.

It’s typical. There are things we don’t value unless we’ve lost them.

And one of the things that we lost, at least temporarily, during the pandemic, and many of us started to wonder, is what in English is called “small talk” — or, the small talk, that superficial chat.

It’s these casual conversations that we have with strangers or people we only know by sight, in the bus line, in a store, in the park walking the dog or by the printer side of the office and which are about… nothing.

Even those who say they hate these banal interactions — which in the UK revolve mainly around the weather — admitted, during the confinement imposed by covid-19, that they regretted their absence.