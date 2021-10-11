why is legacy tarnished by fights?

Renato Russo created two legions, one with a capital “l” (the band) and the other with a small “l” (the most ardent fans).

None of them seem to know how to deal with the absence of their leader, who died on October 11, 1996, exactly 25 years ago, with excesses that tarnish Renato’s legacy and make it difficult for his voice to reach a new generation of fans.

I say from experience. The fanatical fervor surrounding the work of Russo na Legião, for years, made me listen to the group with distance, fear and foot on the brakes before any possibility of excitement.

Big mistake.

Renato Russo is the most needed voice for young people today as he was when he emerged in the early 80’s.

The Brazil of our time is increasingly approaching that dangerously. In 2021, the conservative wave is a tsunami. It seems surreal, but there are those who defend the return of the military dictatorship, precisely the system that, despite being weakened, still ruled the country thirty years ago, when the Urban Legion began.

Russian differed from everything and everyone. Before and today. He sang of non-conformism, rebellion, anti-imperialism, the sweetness of inaugural loves and the immeasurable pain of the first broken heart, as if each of these feelings were exorcised from his chest in each of those verses.

I wanted to hear it in my rebellious and adolescent years, but the stigma of being a “luau band” and the fanaticism of the fans I knew more amazed than welcomed. How many didn’t run away too?

Being a fan isn’t the problem, mind you, but every exaggerated fanaticism relationship is toxic and very unhealthy.

Just as Renato’s eagerness for rarities, studio scraps and forgotten recordings is toxic.

The parade has such an absurd size that it involved the civil police, at the end of last year, in an action with a poetic and suggestive name of “Será”.

In it, they were investigating the accusation that someone was selling songs that had never been released by Renato.

Music producer and researcher Marcelo Froes, known for his Legião collection, had CDs, HDs and even his cell phone taken. A chaos. You’re welcome.

There is no new music by Renato. And thankfully. I wrote about it in October 2020 here in the column.

At the time of the action “Será”, Carlos Trilha, another producer who worked with Renato Russo, said:

“What existed of unpublished material has already been totally squeezed out.”

I found it sad. A “squeezed” legacy.

The market desire for the work of Renato Russo and Legião Urbana is such that any trace of originality is the result of dispute.

Aside from the existence of fervent fans – and perhaps because of them – nothing else is simple in the Legion’s legacy.

Currently, this legacy is shared between the two remaining members, Dado Villa-Lobos and Marcelo Bonfá, and Renato’s heir, Giuliano Manfredini.

The two sides are constantly fighting and, you know what, it’s blowing up Renato Russo’s legacy.

Of course a tour like the one with Wagner Moura on vocals, although mediatic (and the show wasn’t all bad, as I remember), it wasn’t about a “Legião Urbana comeback” for more than two-thirds of the group were present.

Understand: this does not mean that Renato is more important than Dado and Bonfá and, therefore, irreplaceable. It is because the band came to an end with his death.

A reunion, whether for a one-off show or tour, is not a group rebirth: it is tribute and tribute. Fair enough, by the way.

But just as Giuliano has the right to take care of his father’s legacy, Dado and Bonfá also have the right to use their band name.

The legal imbroglio heats up from time to time, both sides issue controversial statements and nothing is resolved.

Hidden amidst legal antics, toxic excesses on the part of fans and sucked to the last drop by a vampire market, the legacy of Renato Russo ends up being prevented from reaching who would benefit most from him: the young man who lives this crazy 2021.

