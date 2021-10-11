Why Netflix’s “Round 6” Series is a Success

In the South Korean series, characters with financial problems compete for children’s games that become increasingly brutal – and even fatal. Success is yet another example of the quality of Korean cinema. That the film industry in South Korea has a lot to offer is already known, at the latest since the success of Oscar Parasita (2019), by director Bong Joon-ho, who also won the Cannes Film Festival, the most important in the world. Now it’s time for a South Korean series on Netflix to become world famous: viewers all over the world are hooked on Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Round 6 (original title: Ojing-eo Geim – literally “Squid Game”). The plot: people with financial problems compete for the grand prize of a game show. To become multimillionaires, they need to participate in increasingly brutal children’s games, which can be fatal. In the first episode, boys are playing the “squid game” in a playground. Two teams compete with the objective of making the attackers step into the small area called the “squid head”. However, if they are pushed by the defenders outside the lines that form the squid, they are “dead”. After this opening scene, protagonist Seong Gi-hun (played with great enthusiasm by the excellent Lee Jung-jae) is followed through his miserable life in Seoul today. He is presented as a loser who still lives with his mother and has practically no income of his own. Abandoned by his wife, he is unable to take care of his daughter or even give her a birthday present. To top it off, it owes a large sum to criminals willing to collect it by force. What would have everything to be depressing is told in a humorous way. Especially the watchful eye of human foolishness, his big and small weaknesses and Seong Gi-hun’s quick enthusiasm make this part of the series a lot of fun. It is undeniable, however, that he finds himself in a desperate situation: his ex-wife wants to move to the United States with her daughter and new husband. To regain custody of the girl, Seong desperately needs money. The Deadly Games Begin So far, the impression is that you’re watching a comical mix of the South Korean hit Parasite with a typical Hollywood production about a bad family man. But already in the second half of the first episode, the tone of Round 6 changes dramatically: in a subway station, Seong is approached by a man in a suit. In an impressive scene, he allows the stranger to slap him in the face in exchange for 100,000 won (about 460 reais). The man then invites him to participate in a “game” that can earn him a lot of money. Seong Gi-hun accepts the invitation, then finds himself at the Round 6 facilities. In all, 456 participants line up to play six games; in the end, they could earn 45.6 billion won (210 thousand reais). For this, they need to participate in children’s games like the one seen at the beginning of the series. But with a fatal result: whoever loses is shot instantly. Showcase of the quality of Korean cinema The series thus follows the tradition of world best-sellers such as Lord of the Flies (1954), by British Nobel laureate William Golding; Battle Royale (1999), by the Japanese Kōshun Takami; and The Hunger Games (2008), by Suzanne Collins, which also involve struggles for survival through games. Round 6 is also based on 1990s reality TV shows, particularly the famous Takeshi Castle (1986-1990), whose participants had to perform ridiculous and seemingly dangerous tasks in order to eventually invade Takeshi Castle and return home with the prize. In the second half of the first episode, Round 6 goes on to fully explore the strengths of South Korean cinema, with its taste for stylization, the absurd and the fantastic, its proximity to video games and the courage to look at human decadence. The series does not hesitate to show the violence or ridicule of its own characters, and suspense is not lacking. Finally, an addictive series Above all, Round 6 is extremely exciting. The desire to immediately watch the next episode is what guarantees the success of streaming platforms like Netflix. The game in the series brings with it an interesting rule that distinguishes it from its predecessors, such as The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies: if most players decide to leave the game, it is immediately closed. On the other hand, however, then no one takes the prize. Both characters and the audience are confronted with the question of how far they are willing to go for money – and how far capitalist society subjects individuals to situations that lead to violence. Round 6 participants are not stranded on a desert island, nor are they victims of a dictatorship: they can end the deadly game at any time. Lawsuit for excessive data traffic Currently among the most-watched Netflix shows in more than 90 countries, including Brazil, the thrilling and multifaceted series may even surpass the audience shares of the novel Bridgerton, the streaming giant’s previous hit, staged in court. British fiction from the early 19th century. The high ratings created a curious situation: South Korea’s Internet provider SK Broadband now wants Netflix to share the costs of increased network traffic. As the increase is supposedly due to the launch of the series, Netflix is ​​now being asked to pay for additional network maintenance services. Viewers are unlikely to be interested in this dispute. First and foremost, they really want to know if Netflix is ​​going to release a second season anytime soon. All episodes from the first season of Round 6 have been available on Netflix since September 17, 2021. Author: Christine Lehnen

