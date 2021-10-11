Why scientists already know where to look for life on Mars

by

  • Jonathan Amos
  • Science Correspondent, BBC

Main delta image

Credit, NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS

Photo caption,

The Perseverance vehicle landed a few miles southeast of the great delta formation.

“We are definitely in the right place.”

There is a sense of relief in the scientific team in charge of the exploration vehicle Perseverance (Perseverance, in Portuguese) that the US space agency NASA has on Mars.

The researchers are now confident that they have sent the vehicle to the location that offers the best possible chance of finding traces of life on the red planet.

“Percy”, as the robot is affectionately called, landed in the Jezero Crater in February 2021 and has since taken thousands of photos of the surrounding area.