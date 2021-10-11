Why scientists already know where to look for life on Mars







The Perseverance vehicle landed a few miles southeast of the great delta formation. Photo: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS / BBC News Brazil

“We are definitely in the right place.”

There is a sense of relief in the scientific team in charge of the exploration vehicle Perseverance (Perseverance, in Portuguese) that the US space agency NASA has on Mars.

The researchers are now confident that they have sent the vehicle to the location that offers the best possible chance of finding traces of life on the red planet.

“Percy”, as the robot is affectionately called, landed in the Jezero Crater in February 2021 and has since taken thousands of photos of the surrounding area.

The interpretation of these images is the basis of the first scientific article based on these findings, published this week in the journal Science.

The analysis confirmed that Perseverance is where it once was the bottom of a large lake on the Martian surface, fed by a winding river that reached a depression to the west. We’re talking about something that happened over 3.5 billion years ago, when Mars’ climate was more like Earth’s.

From Perseverance’s observations, it was possible to discover that at the place where the river joined the lake, the flow suddenly decreased and the suspended sediments eventually precipitated, forming a delta. This is a wedge-shaped formation that you can also see in many places on Earth.

It was in this environment that some microorganisms may have proliferated and perhaps left traces that would still be preserved today.

Professor Sanjeev Gupta of Imperial College London, co-author of the Science paper, comments: “Some people said to me, ‘What’s new in this? Didn’t we already know there was a delta in the Jezero crater?’ Well, actually, we didn’t know. We identified from orbital images that Jezero contained a delta, but until you’re on the ground you can’t be absolutely sure.

An alluvial fan or dejection cone is a geological formation in which, in general, a fan of materials is deposited in an environment with much more energy, such as a sea or a river.

Martian microbes, if they existed, would have preferred the calmer, more permanent waters of a delta.

Perseverance landed about 2 km from the main delta, but the images captured by its telescope are more interesting, especially when it’s located on an isolated mound scientists have dubbed Kodiak.

“It is possible to see in these remains some stratification that would normally produce a developing delta.”

There are horizontal bottoms formed by fine granular sediments that the river has thrown from its entrance to the lake in the crater. Above them appear the sediments that descended the slope through the most advanced lobes of the delta. And higher still are the sediments that were deposited by the river after the delta’s banks expanded.

In addition to Kodiak and the main delta formation, Jezero has many large cliffs. This indicates the existence of flooding at times subsequent to the crater’s history.

“Something has changed in hydrology. We don’t know if it was an event related to the climate, we don’t know”, says Professor Gupta. “To move rocks that big, you need something like a flood. Maybe there were glacial lakes in the local basin that sent these streams of water towards Jezero.”

“We see lake overflows on Earth, in places like the Himalayas. In the Ganges basin, you have these big rocks mixed in with the normal river sand and that’s where a flash flood of a glacial lake occurred,” Gupta told BBC News.

Perseverance’s science team will send you to the base of the main delta formation to drill through the ground in search of the small clay boulders they hope to find. They will also focus on a ring of limestone rocks around the edge of Jezero, which possibly represents the shores of crater lake at its deepest time.





Perseverance’s mission is to collect rock samples and send them to Earth Photo: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS / BBC News Brazil

The robot has a mission to collect and store more than two dozen rock samples from different locations. These samples will be brought back to Earth in early 2030 to be examined in laboratories able to determine if microscopic life forms existed on the surface of Mars.

Plans for this are well under way and will involve sending another robot from NASA and its European Space Agency partners to retrieve the samples from the crater point where Perseverance stores them.

It will be a British-made vehicle. He will collect the rocks and transfer them to a rocket that will launch them towards a point in Mars orbit, where a satellite will be waiting to finally transport them to Earth.

“We are about to enter the most exciting time in the exploration of Mars,” says Sue Horne, head of space exploration at the UK Space Agency.

“With the sampling vehicle’s propulsion system being tested next month, the dream of examining red planet specimens will soon become a reality.”