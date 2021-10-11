Why trivial conversations are so important to our mental health | live you

And one of the things that we lost, at least temporarily, during the pandemic, and many of us started to wonder, is what in English is called “small talk” — or, the small talk, that superficial chat.

It’s these casual conversations that we have with strangers or people we only know by sight, in the bus line, in a store, in the park walking the dog or by the printer side of the office and which are about… nothing.

Even those who say they hate these banal interactions — which in the UK revolve mainly around the weather — admitted, during the confinement imposed by covid-19, that they regretted their absence.

And why do these conversations miss us? What role do they play in our well-being?

This type of interaction tends to “put us in a good mood. This is, in part, because they help us feel connected to other people, and that’s something really important for human beings,” Gillia Sandstrom, professor, told BBC World of psychology at the University of Essex, UK.

Sandstrom investigated the impact that weak relationships (as opposed to deep bonds) have on us.

“We need to feel that we are part of a group and part of something bigger,” she adds.

Talking about trivia to strangers makes us feel that we can “trust people and that the world in general is a safe place, like our community.” But in addition to these benefits, says the expert, these quick conversations help us learn new things.

2 of 7 Don’t wait for someone to start the conversation, you can take the initiative — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Don’t wait for someone to start the conversation, you can take the initiative — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

“We don’t learn much from the people closest to us, because we somehow know what they know. So, ironically, we get more new information from acquaintances and strangers than from those closest to us.”

The absence of these meetings during the confinements made us miss this sense of novelty, highlights Sandstrom.

These conversations “bring something new and unpredictable into our lives. When we talk to a stranger, we don’t know which direction the conversation will take or what we’re going to talk about. This can be a little scary and is one of the reasons we avoid talking to strangers”.

“But this unpredictability is also one of the great pleasures that exist,” he says.

We might also notice that when we’re not in a good mood, we don’t tend to show it during one of these casual encounters.

This is because we try to present our best side to those who don’t know us well, as we want this exchange to be successful.

“By acting like we’re in a good mood, it ends up making us feel better,” explains Sandstrom, who believes all these effects “are cumulative.”

These superficial conversations not only make us feel more comfortable personally, they also allow us to grow and feel more secure in the professional environment.

3 of 7 What would life be like without chatting in the salon? — Photo: Getty Images/BBC What would life be without chatting in the salon? — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

“Let’s assume you’re my boss and give me a job to do. If every time we interact you give me assignments and don’t even ask me how I’m doing, how my weekend was, etc, if you don’t do anything to start a casual conversation , I won’t have any connection with you,” says Fine.

And this will eventually make someone look for a job where people care more about the employee or pay more, for example.

“Surface conversations generate connection, and that makes us worry about things.”

On the other hand, a study mentioned by Sandstrom found that people who have more weak ties, that is, better known at work are considered more creative by their superiors. They are critical “for collaboration and for building trust,” says Debra Fine, author of The Fine Art of Small Talk.

4 of 7 Talking about the weather is a common British habit — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Talking about the weather is a common British habit — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

“This is linked to the idea that a person has access to more types of information: if they talk to people from different departments in the company, they can learn a little more — and organize things differently — than someone who only talks to the same three people,” argues the psychologist at the University of Essex.

Although this is more common in some cultures than in others, the vast majority participate in these types of rituals.

About a century ago, the father of social anthropology, Polish-British Bronislaw Malinowski, argued that “small talk” was not the exclusive domain of Western societies, and its purpose was not to communicate ideas, but to fulfill a social function: establish personal bonds.

That’s even if the theme—as well as the norms of what is acceptable and what isn’t—varies by culture and region of the world.

Thus, while in the UK, as we mentioned before, a classic way to have superficial conversations is to talk about the weather, and in other countries it is common to start a chat around a complaint (how long does the bus take to arrive, how the service of an establishment is bad, etc).

Not everyone feels like a fish in water when it comes to entering this kind of dialogue with people outside of their inner circle.

I remember a friend who used to look carefully through the peephole and put her ear to the door of her house before going out so as not to run into one of her neighbors.

Most of the time, those who avoid these connections do so out of lack of interest in other people.

For many, it’s a matter of personality: being around other people causes anxiety because they fear a negative reaction.

5 of 7 Talking about the weather is a common British habit — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Talking about the weather is a common British habit — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

But many also avoid these interactions simply because they don’t know how to behave.

“Unless they’re born with this gift and it comes out naturally, most don’t do it well,” explains Fine.

Even so, it is a skill that can be acquired through observation and, above all, through practice.

Advice for Starting a Trivial Conversation

The first thing to remember is that starting a conversation is up to you.

“You can’t be expected to talk to you at a party or a school event. You’re the one who has to be willing to take the risk,” says Fine.

Unless you’re at a professional event, don’t ask “What do you work on?” It’s better to ask “What do you do?”, and the other person can answer whatever they want to tell you.

“The important thing is to show interest in a way that the other person gives you a true answer and that requires a response of more than one word”, says the expert in the art of conversation.

For example, instead of “How was your weekend?”, to which someone might simply respond with “Well, thanks,” you might say, “Tell me about the most interesting things you did over the weekend” .

6 of 7 You can follow tips on how to start a random conversation and end the conversation without being rude — Photo: Getty Images/BBC You can follow tips on how to start a random conversation and end the conversation without being rude — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

Another tool available is what Fine calls “free” information.

If you’re on a social date, the other person will surely know the host as well as you, and you can ask them how they met, for example.

If you participate in an event as a volunteer, you can ask another volunteer as to whether he or she was involved in this organization.

You should avoid all kinds of conversation-killing questions.

In situations where you don’t know the other person very well, don’t ask questions you don’t know what kind of response they can generate, advises Fine.

That is, it’s better to ask “What about life? Anything new?” rather than something about your husband, which you saw a year ago, because you don’t know if they’re still together, for example.

And the same goes for work: don’t assume that the person is still in the same job.

“It’s much better to ask her to ‘Tell me about the news at work’, as the other person will tell you what they want to tell you about this subject.”

Another recommendation that Fine makes is that you don’t compete while talking, which many of us do without realizing it.

This means that if someone tells you how bad you felt working alone at home during the pandemic, don’t respond by saying that it was worse for you because, besides, you had your kids at home all the time.

It’s much better to answer, “Sounds like it was pretty hard for you. Can you see a light at the end of the tunnel yet?”

…and to end the conversation without being rude

Finally, ending a conversation is just as important as starting it, especially if we don’t want to get stuck in a conversation that seems to have no end. However, we also do not want to offend or hurt our interlocutor’s feelings.

Fine recommends indicating that the conversation is about to come to an end by displaying what he calls a “white flag”, in reference to the one used in motor racing to indicate to the driver that we are entering the final lap.

7 of 7 Small conversations are as important in personal life as they are at work — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Trivial conversations are as important in personal life as they are at work — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

She gives examples of “white flag” phrases: “Tell me something before I leave”, or “I wanted to ask you one last question”, or “I’ll have to leave, but explain something to me” etc.

Another important point, says Fine, is that if you say you’re going to leave that interaction to do something, that you actually do it.

“If you’ve just told someone ‘It was great talking to you, but I’m desperate to buy you a coffee’, and on your way to the cafeteria you meet someone else, and your interlocutor sees how long you’re talking to them, they’ll be offended, and that can burn bridges.”

“To this new person, simply say that you are going to buy a coffee and that they will accompany you, or that you are going to buy a coffee and will be right back.”