Why Your Cell Phone Isn’t Making You Less Smart | Technology

Digital technology is ubiquitous. Over the past 20 years, we’ve increasingly relied on smartphones, tablets and computers — and that trend has accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conventional wisdom tells us that over-reliance on technology can impair our ability to remember, pay attention, and exercise self-control.

In fact, these are important cognitive skills.

However, fears that technology would supplant cognition may not be well founded.

Technology changes society

Socrates, considered by many to be the father of philosophy, was deeply concerned about how the technology of writing would affect society.

Since the oral tradition of giving speeches requires a certain degree of memorization, he was afraid that writing would eliminate the need to learn and memorize.

This passage is interesting for two reasons. First, it shows that there was an intergenerational discussion about the impact of new technologies on the cognitive abilities of future generations.

This remains the reality to this day: the telephone, radio and television were all hailed as harbingers of the end of cognition.

This brings us to the second reason why this quote is interesting. Despite Socrates’ concerns, many of us are still able to commit information to memory when necessary.

Technology has simply reduced the need for certain cognitive functions, not our ability to perform them.

In addition to popular media claims, some scientific findings have been interpreted as suggesting that digital technology can lead to a loss of memory, attention or executive functions.

Upon scrutiny of these claims, however, we see two important argumentative assumptions.

The first assumption is that impact has a lasting effect on long-term cognitive abilities.

The second assumption is that digital technology has a direct rather than a moderate impact on cognition.

Both assumptions, however, are not directly supported by empirical results.

A critical review of the evidence suggests that the effects demonstrated were temporary, not long-term.

For example, in a major study that investigated people’s dependence on external forms of memory, participants were less likely to remember pieces of information when they were told that information would be saved on a computer and they would have access to it.

On the other hand, they remembered information better when they were told it would not be saved.

There is a temptation to conclude from these findings that the use of technology leads to worse memory—a conclusion the study authors did not draw.

When technology was available, people trusted it, but when it wasn’t available, they were still perfectly capable of remembering.

Therefore, it would be rash to conclude that technology impairs our memory capacity.

Also, the effect of digital technology on cognition may be due to how motivated someone is, rather than their cognitive processes.

Indeed, cognitive processes operate in the context of goals for which our motivations may vary.

Specifically, the more motivating a task, the more engaged and focused we will be.

This perspective reformulates the experimental evidence showing that smartphones impair performance in tasks of sustained attention, working memory, or functional fluid intelligence.

Motivational factors tend to play a role in survey results, especially given that participants often consider the tasks they are asked to do in the study as irrelevant or tedious.

As there are many important tasks that we perform using digital technology, such as keeping in touch with loved ones, answering emails and enjoying entertainment, it is possible for digital technology to compromise the motivational value of an experimental task.

It is noteworthy that this means that digital technology does not impair cognition; if a task is important or engaging, smartphones won’t affect people’s ability to do it.

By making use of digital technology, internal cognitive processes are less focused on storing and computing information.

Instead, these processes convert information into formats that can be downloaded to digital devices — such as search phrases — and then reloaded and interpreted.

This kind of cognitive discharging happens when people make notes on paper instead of entrusting certain information to long-term memory, or when children use their hands to help do the math.

The main difference is that digital technology helps us to offload complex sets of information more effectively and efficiently than analog tools, and that without sacrificing accuracy.

A significant benefit is that internal cognitive ability, which is freed from having to perform specialized functions such as remembering an appointment from the calendar, is freed for other tasks.

This, in turn, means that we can accomplish more, cognitively speaking, than we could ever achieve before.

In this way, digital technology need not be seen as competing with our internal cognitive process. Instead, it complements cognition, expanding our ability to get things done.

*Lorenzo Cecutti is a PhD student in marketing at the University of Toronto, Canada. Spike WS Lee is an associate professor of management and psychology at the same institution.