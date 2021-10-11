Widow of MC Kevin breaks the silence and talks about haters

Since MC Kevin died after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro, his widow, Deolane Calf, has been a real success on social networks. With more than 10 million followers on Instagram, the lawyer revealed to the magazine Quem how she deals with the attacks she suffers from haters, which she insists on answering:

“I really answer. I don’t know how to deal with silence. But I learned that a nail that sticks out gets hammered. So, if I bother, it’s because I’m successful. It’s a sign that I’m being seen. And hater, for me, is synonymous with very idle people, who have nothing to do in life and who live oozing hatred on the hidden internet. Most don’t even show their faces. I don’t worry about that.”

The blonde confessed that she still doesn’t know how she won so many fans in such a short time. “Nor do I know how I became this whole phenomenon. Did not expect. I fell in favor of the people in a true, honest and above all, exposing my feelings. I feel flattered. I never planned to be a successful digital influencer. After all, when Kevin was alive, I always let his star shine and kept me backstage. He was the artist. Unfortunately, he’s gone. The Brazilian public embraced me and I’m enjoying it. nothing was expected but it happened“, he said.

“I don’t hide anything. I film my daily life, my routine of life, without any censorship. Sometimes they try to censor me, but they can’t. I’m the same Deolane from the networks at home. I always try to bring joy to my fans. When I’m sad I don’t even record anything“, he completed. The now digital influencer said she has reaped good results from the boom on the internet:

“Right now, I earn more as an influencer. As a lawyer, she also earned a good bill, but it depended on the client. Web billing is really something that has added a lot to me. I will not be a hypocrite in saying no”.

She made it clear, however, that she does not think about the possibility of leaving the law aside. “For love, I would never choose another profession. I love the law. I love to defend people. But, as a matter of time, I think there will come a time when I will have to choose between the two, yes. I hope not now”, he explained.

Deolane also revealed to the publication that she was already attracting attention when she was just a lawyer. “I’ve always been a darling lawyer. Even before Kevin’s death, I was already very famous in São Paulo, especially in the East Zone, where my office is located. But not as a blogger lawyer. I was known as the lawyer who fought, went on top, always to defend my clients. But now I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life“he admitted.