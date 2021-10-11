Will be? Celso Portiolli posts that he will gain more time on Sundays

Winning at Zig Zag Arena, Celso Portiolli reported on Twitter that the Nice Sunday it will be extended until 15:50 starting next Sunday (17).

The information has not yet been officially confirmed by SBT. If so, a ripple effect may occur in the broadcaster’s grid. Silvio Santos.

eliana would be shown 35 minutes later, at 3:50 pm. Next would come the wheel to wheel it’s the Silvio Santos Program at times to be defined.

The strategy would aim to push the “Buy is Good, Take is Better” framework and tackle the Fernanda Gentil.

In his second show, the SBT got the better of Globe at the time the two programs faced each other. portiollireached the leadership and opened 0.5 rating point in the clash with the Zig Zag Arena.

ELIAN: SCHEDULE CHANGE?

eliana has one of the best tied contracts on Brazilian TV. Your program should last four hours, starting at 3pm.

Currently, the blonde has been on the air around 3:15 pm and has been closing at 7:15 pm.

ELIANA NA GLOBO: LESS TIME

If you change the SBT for the Globe in 2023, eliana will lose the “stewardship” of reigning for four hours.

The most that the Rio station would make available in time would be a two-hour weekly attraction.