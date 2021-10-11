Will Neymar play last Cup in 2022? See the age that other idols of the national team said goodbye to the Worlds

Neymar said in an interview that he doesn’t know if he “will have the head” to play another World Cup after Qatar-2022

In an interview released last Sunday, the striker Neymar surprised the reveal that the 2022 edition could be his last World Cup.

In an interview with DAZN, the 29-year-old forward claimed that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to ”endure more football” after next year’s World Cup dispute.

If the Cup in Qatar is really your last, Neymar will say goodbye to the Worlds at age 30, which will be your age at the time of the tournament held in the Middle East.

Comparing the star of PSG with other stars in the history of Brazilian Team, by the way, that it’s not something out of the curve.

Biggest name in the history of national football, Pelé played in the 1970 World Cup, his last, at 29 years old, as well as Ronaldo “Phenomeno”.

Some names went a little beyond the 30s, such as Zico, Garrincha, Rivellino and Falcão, while others stopped much earlier, such as Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

See the age at which several aces said goodbye to the World Cups for Brazil:

PLAYER | AGE | LAST CUP

Falcon | 32 | 1986

Garrincha | 32 | 1966

Jairzinho | 29 | 1974

Kaka | 28 | 2010

Pele | 29 | 1970

Rivaldo | 30 | 2002

Rivellino | 32 | 1978

Romario | 28 | 1994

Ronaldo | 29 | 2006

Ronaldinho | 26 | 2006

Zico | 33 | 1986

Zizinho | 28 | 1950

Neymar during the match between Brazil and Colombia, for the qualifiers EFE/Ricardo Maldonado

Since making his debut for the national team in August 2010, Neymar has played 114 games, scored 69 goals and provided 44 assists.

He has already won four editions of the Superclássico das Américas (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018), a Confederations Cup (2013), in addition to the Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (2016).