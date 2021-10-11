Will Neymar play last Cup in 2022? See the age that other idols of the national team said goodbye to the Worlds

Neymar said in an interview that he doesn’t know if he “will have the head” to play another World Cup after Qatar-2022
In an interview released last Sunday, the striker Neymar surprised the reveal that the 2022 edition could be his last World Cup.
In an interview with DAZN, the 29-year-old forward claimed that he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to ”endure more football” after next year’s World Cup dispute.
You can watch all the repercussions, interviews, analysis and opinions of the Brazilian team on Pass Line, at 10 pm (Brasilia), by ESPN on Star+
If the Cup in Qatar is really your last, Neymar will say goodbye to the Worlds at age 30, which will be your age at the time of the tournament held in the Middle East.
Comparing the star of PSG with other stars in the history of Brazilian Team, by the way, that it’s not something out of the curve.
Biggest name in the history of national football, Pelé played in the 1970 World Cup, his last, at 29 years old, as well as Ronaldo “Phenomeno”.
Some names went a little beyond the 30s, such as Zico, Garrincha, Rivellino and Falcão, while others stopped much earlier, such as Ronaldinho Gaúcho.
See the age at which several aces said goodbye to the World Cups for Brazil:
PLAYER | AGE | LAST CUP
Falcon | 32 | 1986
Garrincha | 32 | 1966
Jairzinho | 29 | 1974
Kaka | 28 | 2010
Pele | 29 | 1970
Rivaldo | 30 | 2002
Rivellino | 32 | 1978
Romario | 28 | 1994
Ronaldo | 29 | 2006
Ronaldinho | 26 | 2006
Zico | 33 | 1986
Zizinho | 28 | 1950
Since making his debut for the national team in August 2010, Neymar has played 114 games, scored 69 goals and provided 44 assists.
He has already won four editions of the Superclássico das Américas (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018), a Confederations Cup (2013), in addition to the Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (2016).