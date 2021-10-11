Willian talks about his dream of beating Libertadores with Corinthians: “Without a doubt, it would be perfect” | corinthians

Back at Corinthians this season, midfielder Willian has been cultivating the dream of winning a Libertadores with Timão’s shirt. In a year in which the team fights round by round to stay in the classification zone of the tournament in the Brasileirão, he doesn’t hide his objective:

– Without a doubt, Libertadores is a very important title. It is also a dream to be able to win a title like this with the Corinthians shirt. Without a doubt, it would be perfect – he told the ge.

Jersey 10 of Timão, he defrauded the team in the defeat by 1-0 to Sport, Saturday, at Arena Pernambuco, by Brasileirão, due to muscle discomfort. The tendency is for him to return to the team next Wednesday, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena.

Revealed in 2006, Willian was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in the following season, in the year of Timon’s fall to Serie B. There were only 41 matches and two goals in the first pass. With a contract until the end of 2023, he wants to mark his second time with achievements:

– I think that everywhere you go, to be marked in the club’s history, it is important to win a title. It’s my wish, it’s what I hope: to be happy and win titles with the Corinthians shirt.

Read too:

+ Timão scored in every second round match

+ No appetite and identity: see defeat analysis

1 of 4 Willian in the match between Bragantino and Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Willian in the match between Bragantino and Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

After 14 years in Europe, the 33-year-old midfielder decided it was time to go home. In his first four games, he left good impressions in the games against América-MG, Palmeiras, Bragantino and Bahia:

– It was four months without playing, my last 90-minute game was in May against Arsenal. I went on vacation, came back, did the pre-season, but I hadn’t played for a long time. I take good care of myself off the field, I eat well, I do things correctly so I don’t have any problems on the field. I want to improve my physical part to be 100%. After the game against Palmeiras, everyone told me that I seemed to be flying, already at 100%, but I know I still need to improve.

Check out more excerpts from the chat with midfielder William below:

How was it meeting Fagner at Corinthians 15 years after your debut in 2006?

– It was really cool, we went up practically together. I left the club quickly, but he left even faster (laughs). We went up together at the end of 2006 with Leão. We were playing for base, some games for Corinthians B, and then we went up together. But in January 2007, Fagner was already gone. But we spent a lot of time at the base, it’s been really cool to see him again.

Barber draws the face of Willian, from Corinthians, in a haircut

You would debut against Atlético-GO, but you had to do a forced quarantine because you came back from the UK. How was this episode for you?



– Until it was quiet. We have to respect what happens to us. What was passed is that I could train. When I left the airport, for example, they gave me a document, but the excitement was so great that I didn’t even see that the document said that I had to do quarantine. I signed, the woman didn’t say anything, I saw that my details were correct and signed. From there I went to the performance at Parque São Jorge, so I didn’t pay attention to it. But it was ok, of course the anxiety was great to debut soon, in that game it was not possible, so I faced it naturally, respecting the protocols.

2 of 4 Willian at Corinthians x Bahia — Photo: Marcos Riboli Willian in Corinthians x Bahia — Photo: Marcos Riboli

You left behind important disputes like the Champions League. When you turn on the TV and watch the games, what do you feel?

– It’s an important championship, right? That brings together the best players and the best teams in the world. It’s a dream to play it. I had the opportunity, unfortunately I couldn’t lift that cup, but it was a very good experience to play in the Champions League.

Back at Chelsea, what did they say when you talked about Corinthians? Did they remember 2012?

– They didn’t say much, no. By the way, I was supposed to be at Chelsea at the 2012 World Cup, but due to some details I couldn’t go before. Can you imagine having to play against Corinthians? It was going to be complicated (laughs). We didn’t talk much about this subject, but they knew I started at Corinthians.

Editor’s Note: In January 2012, Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, considered Chelsea’s offer low and did not release the player. According to reports at the time, Chelsea would have offered 16 million euros, but the Ukrainian club wanted at least 25 million euros for the midfielder, then 23 years old. A year later, the sale to Anzhi, from Russia, had a turnover of 35 million euros (R$ 93.5 million, as of February 2013).

3 of 4 Willian for Chelsea in 2020 — Photo: Michael Regan/Reuters Willian for Chelsea in 2020 — Photo: Michael Regan/Reuters

+ Read more news about Corinthians