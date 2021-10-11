With a lot of bitching, Globo takes a radical decision with Secret Truths 2

THE Globe decided to change the launch strategy of Secret Truths 2, scheduled for October 20, at Globoplay. According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the decision was made precisely because of the daring sex scenes that had repercussions on social networks.

According to the publication, before, the broadcaster’s idea was to release 20 chapters of the serial on the streaming platform. Now, however, only 10 episodes will enter the catalog for subscribers.

This happened so that Walcyr Carrasco’s plot had more buzz, since releasing so many episodes at once could harm this repercussion. Sought out by the publication, the Rio station confirmed that the change in the way of releasing Secret Truths 2 “is part of the platform’s strategy”. “We’ll release 10 episodes on the 20th, and soon we’ll have more“, he informed.

Globo, even, released a new trailer with unpublished scenes and several spoilers of what is coming in the new phase of the soap opera. The first episode will be broadcast live on the platform, open to non-subscribers, at 9:30 pm, and soon after, the first 10 chapters will be available to subscribers.

In the new trailer, there are several sequences that show the girl’s return to the agency and several sex scenes, including between two men. About the debut, Erick Brêtas, Globo’s Director of Digital Products and Services, declared:

“The telenovela is the most important and influential audiovisual product of Brazilian culture. On TV Globo, she reached the peak in terms of narrative and aesthetics. Globoplay is now honored to be the first platform to receive a telenovela originally conceived for streaming, with everything this brings new artistic possibilities for our creators. It’s a gift to fans of the genre and to all of our subscribers.”

In the new season, the soap opera begins with the search for the truth about Alex’s death, the closing scene of the 2015 story, with Giovanna (Ágatha Moreira) accusing Angel (Camila Queiroz) of her father’s death.

She will do anything to put her in jail and the atmosphere between the two will be even more tense with the arrival of Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a private investigator hired by Giovanna.

To get closer to Angel, he will work as a model and will start private investigations, but will end up getting involved with the two, thus forming a love triangle.