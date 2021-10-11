With a modified defense, Cruzeiro seeks an unprecedented feat against Botafogo, by Série B | cruise

Vanderlei Luxemburgo will need to make changes to Cruzeiro’s team for the duel against Botafogo, this Tuesday, at Independência, at 9:30 pm. For the match, valid for the 30th round of Serie B, the coach will not have defender Ramon – suspended for the third yellow card. The defense seeks, for the third consecutive game, not to concede goals.

The defense’s performance coincides with the positive sequence of Cruzeiro. The team comes from two consecutive victories in the competition. Against Brasil de Pelotas, Raposa won 2-0 at Independência. Last Friday, Cruzeiro beat Coritiba 3-0 at Couto Pereira, in the capital of Paraná.

1 of 3 Vanderlei Luxemburgo watches Cruzeiro training — Photo: Bruno Haddad Vanderlei Luxemburgo observes Cruzeiro training — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Under Luxa’s command, the starting defense duo was Ramon and Eduardo Brock, in practically every match. Only in front of the CSA, when Brock was suspended, the two did not act together. Now, in front of Botafogo, the coach will need to make changes in the sector again.

For Ramon’s place, Vanderlei Luxemburgo has the following options: Léo Santos, Rhodolfo, Joseph, Paulo and Weverton. When Eduardo Brock was out for the third yellow card, the celestial coach’s option was for defender Léo Santos.

2 of 3 Léo Santos can replace Ramon, suspended, in Cruzeiro’s defense — Photo: Bruno Haddad Léo Santos can replace Ramon, suspended, in Cruzeiro’s defense — Photo: Bruno Haddad

In case of victory, Fox will reach another important mark for the club in Serie B: it will be three consecutive victories for the second time in the competition. Only in the first rounds of the 2020 edition of the dispute, Cruzeiro managed to win three games in a row, beating Botafogo-SP, Guarani and Figueirense.

Since then, the Minas Gerais team has been trying to build a new positive sequence in the championship. In the current edition of Série B, Fox was close to the goal. The team defeated Náutico and Confiança, but ended up tying with the CRB, in Maceió, for the 21st round of the championship, interrupting the series of triumphs.