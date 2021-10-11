With Joel Carli and Kanu together, Botafogo took just one goal in Serie B

This Friday, the defense of the Botafogo made a very safe performance and helped the team to guarantee the victory against the CRB. The main defense duo was composed of carli and Kanu. The two, when they were together on the field, conceded just one goal in the five matches they played in the Serie B.

Botafogo’s defense evolved a lot with the arrival of Enderson Moreira at the command of the team. With the coach, Alvinegro conceded 9 goals in 16 games played. Despite occupying the vice-leadership, the team has only the seventh best defense in the competition. This is because, without Enderson’s command, the defense was leaked 18 times in just 13 games.

Carli and Kanu have been demonstrating that they are the right players to define Botafogo’s starting defense duo. So far, the games that the two played together were: Botafogo 1 x 0 Brasil de Pelotas; Botafogo 3 x 2* Vila Nova; Coritiba 0 x 1 Botafogo; Rowing 0 x 1 Botafogo; Botafogo 2 x 0 CRB.

It is noteworthy that the second goal taken by the Botafogo team in the victory over Vila Nova, defender Carli had already been replaced by Gilvan.

The defense duo that most played for Botafogo this season is composed of Gilvan and Kanu. With the two defenders on the field, the team conceded 22 goals in 20 matches played in Serie B.

Botafogo has one more challenge ahead of them in this final stretch of Serie B. On Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, the team will go into the field to face Cruzeiro, at Independência. Despite occupying the 12th position, the Minas Gerais club has been strong offensively and has the 4th best attack in the competition.