Withdrawal of emergency aid is paused on the weekend; see calendar

This week started the withdrawal of the 6th installment of the emergency aid, the penultimate installment of the benefit. The withdrawal of money was paused due to the weekend. See when the money can be withdrawn again.

The amount paid to beneficiaries varies, depending on their family composition. Find out the variation and composition here:

If the family has only one member, the benefit is R$150 per month.

If the family is composed of more than one person, the family will receive R$250.

Now, if the family is headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the value is R$375.

Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule

The calendar was divided according to the month of birth of the beneficiaries. See below the withdrawal days for this week, which still has a holiday:

Born in June – October 11th

Born in July – October 13th

Born in August – October 14th

Born in September – October 15th

Born in October – October 18th

Born in November – October 19

Born in December – October 19th

How to withdraw money?

The withdrawal can be made at the ATM, find out how to do it:

At the ATM, select “Emergency Assistance Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF and confirm;

Enter the six-number code generated in the Caixa Tem application and confirm;

Choose a value and press “enter”;

So, just wait for the money to withdraw.

How to withdraw without the card?

Beneficiaries can withdraw their benefit without the card:

The withdrawal is done without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code in Caixa Tem?

The code is used for the withdrawal, it can be found in the Caixa Tem application:

In the application’s digital savings, select withdrawal and enter the amount;

The generated code must be written down to be used at an ATM or Lotteric Houses unit at the time of withdrawal.

Withdrawal of emergency aid is paused on the weekend; see calendar

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.