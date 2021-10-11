withdrawal of the 6th installment is released to another group; see the dates

This Monday (11/10), Caixa releases the withdrawal of the 6th installment for another group of beneficiaries of emergency aid.

On this holiday eve, 10/11, Caixa once again releases withdrawals relating to 6th installment of emergency aid. The concession, from the beginning, has been organized based on the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays. In this way, those born in June can already, on this Monday, redeem the value at lottery agencies and also at banking correspondents.

It is noteworthy that the 6th cycle of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the family allowance has already been completed. For those enrolled in this program, withdrawals are allowed from the same period for deposits. they receive the most advantageous benefit between emergency aid and Bolsa Família itself.

In case of any doubts or problems, it is possible to obtain more information through Caixa’s telephone center at number 111 (service is between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making quick and punctual queries on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website.

Withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid: deadlines

This Monday before the holiday, the release of withdrawals will be made for beneficiaries who were born in June. Members of CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the money from the following dates:

Born in January: 10/4;

Born in February: 10/5;

Born in March: 10/5;

Born in April: 06/10;

Born in May: 10/08;

Born in June: 10/11;

Born in July: 10/13;

Born in August: 14/10;

Born in September: 10/16;

Born in October: 18/10;

Born in November: 10/19;

Born in December: 10/19.

It is worth noting that the amounts of the 6th installment of emergency aid remain unchanged. Transfers vary according to the family composition of beneficiaries. Thus, home-based mothers receive R$375 per installment, while those who live alone have the benefit of R$150. In other cases, the payment has an average value of R$250.