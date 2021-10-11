Without vaccine, Bolsonaro unable to watch Santos match in Vila Belmiro – Politica

At the end of 2020, Jair Bolsonaro posed for a photo wearing a Santos uniform (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, had the intention of watching the football game between Santos and Grmio, this Sunday (10/10), for the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The absence of proof of immunization, however, caused the plans to founder. The Chief Executive has an appointment on the coast of São Paulo, a state where, in order to enter the stadiums, it is necessary to certify that injections against the disease have been received. Unable to attend Vila Belmiro, in Santos, Bolsonaro protested. “Why card, passport, vaccine? I wanted to see Santos’ game now. They told me that you have to be vaccinated. Why is that?”, he criticized.

The “passport” vaccine standard set by Governor Joo Doria (PSDB) to release the fans’ return to the stands. s people who received two doses, just show proof. Citizens receiving only one injection must also take a negative test for the disease.

“I have more antibodies than the person who got the vaccine,” Bolsonaro said, in an ironic tone. For now, the stadiums in São Paulo can receive up to 30% of the total capacity. The state management intends to authorize the opening of all sectors of the arenas in the next month.

BH: Alderman Pocket Narista Barred in Christ



Two weeks ago, another pocket lawyer, Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB), councilor of Belo Horizonte, also mocked the need to prove immunization. He wanted to visit Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, but ended up barred.

Without attesting to the immunization, required by the Rio de Janeiro city government for entry into places of collective use, Nikolas was unable to visit the tourist spot.

In the Chamber of Deputies, Junio ​​Amaral (PSL), another Minas Gerais native in line with Bolsonaro’s ideas, is trying to implement a project that makes the vaccine passport unfeasible. The pesselist presented the idea of ​​the Parliament’s Board of Directors. The idea is to fine those who “treat unequally vaccinated and unvaccinated people”.