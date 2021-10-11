Woman sentenced to prison for dealing R$18 million in sugar daddy

A call girl who performed a millionaire scam on a 68-year-old man was sentenced last Thursday (7/10) to five years and three months in prison. Louise Caplan, 34, escaped a more severe sentence, which could reach up to seven years in prison.

The elderly person lost the equivalent of R$ 18 million. Louise met the married banker, identified by The Sun newspaper as Henry Sless, through a dating website. In the first program, Henry agreed to pay R$3,000.

Henry served as a sugar daddy for his wife, and paid around R$7.3 million in gifts and “allowance”. “We met five or more times in the first year and were in touch daily. I immediately fell in love with her”, said the elderly man, who works in the London financial market, according to the process.

The sex worker, however, convinced the elderly man, who works in the financial market in London, to invest a total of R$ 18 million to finance commercial ventures in Dubai and Dublin. With each message asking for money, Louise used an erotic, affectionate tone.

“It was a sad situation for two people who had fantasies. She wanted to be a successful businesswoman. He made disastrous and surprising decisions for a man of his experience. The decisions he made were not made using his head, that’s for sure,” said the woman’s defense attorney, Jon Swaine.

Stefan Weidmann, the elder’s lawyer, said, in turn, that Henry “was a very naive man”, despite his vast life experience.